Cricketer Shubman Gill finally breaks silence on DATING rumours with actor Sara Ali Khan, watch!

The ace cricketer recently appeared on a popular Punjabi chat show, 'Dil Diyan Gallan', whether he opened up about his relationship status with the 'Atrangi Re' star

Despite being spotted hanging out together on multiple occasions, Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan and ace cricketer Shubman Gill, have always remained tight-lipped about their relationship status. The rumours of Sara dating Shubman went rife when the two of them were spotted together at a restaurant back in August. 'Are Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill dating...?', this burning question has put their fans and netizens into a frenzy eversince.

Shubman Gill, the young cricketer who made his international debut for Indian cricket team in January 2019, recently appeared on Preeti and Neeti Simoes' chat show, 'Dil Diyan Gallan', a popular Punjabi chat show hosted by Punjabi actor, Sonam Bajwa. In the show, Bajwa gets chatty with popular celebrities who share their roots with the state of Punjab and engages with them in fun-filled conversations, which primarily revolves around their personal and professional lives.

On the show, when the host asked Shubman about who is the fittest female actor in Bollywood, without wasting a single second, the cricketer immediately replied, "Sara". Sonam then shoots her next question to Shubman and asks if he is dating Sara, to which he shyly replies, "Maybe."

In a bid to get a definite answer of whether he is dating the 'Kedarnath' star, the host presses him further and says, "sara ka sara sach bolo," to which Shubman responds, "sara da sara sach bol diya. Maybe, maybe not."

While Shubman has neither denied or confirmed his relationship with Sara, his confession on the show has only added fuel to speculations. Looks like their fans have to wait until both Sara and Shubman come forward and clear the air over their relationship status.

Earlier, the rumours of Shubman dating Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara Tendulkar were buzzing all over the social media. Sara on the other hand, was said to be dating 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' actor Kartik Aaryan, with whom she shared screen in 'Love Aaj Kal 2.'Kartik and Sara reportedly broke up after dating for a while.

Last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re', Sara will next be seen in 'Gaslight', which also stars Vikrant Massey. She will be seen with Vicky Kaushal in Laxmi Utekar's untitled project. Apart from that she has 'Ae Watan Mere' in her kitty.

Created by Preeti and Neeti Simoes, “Dil Diyan Gallan Season 2” airs every Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm only on ZEE Punjabi.

