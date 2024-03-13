Breaking News
Malabar Hill senior citizen's murder: Suspect got job with reference of father, a neighbourhood guard
Mumbai: Small spike in vehicles taking Coastal Road
Mumbai: BMC ties up with Tata to shift to green energy for water pumping
Mumbai: Five years after collapse, Himalaya FOB still incomplete
Mumbai: North-south connector opened at Kanjurmarg
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Wheres the josh
<< Back to Elections 2024

Where’s the josh?

Updated on: 14 March,2024 05:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

An excited Vidhu Vinod Chopra flaunted on his T-shirt the mantra that worked for his film at a recent award gala. Also present was Kalki Koechlin looking sultry in a black saree. Pics/Yogen Shah

Where’s the josh?

Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Listen to this article
Where’s the josh?
x
00:00

Shefali Shah, Vidya Balan and Kalki Koechlin


Shefali Shah, Vidya Balan and Kalki Koechlin



Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal

Anil Kapoor, Vikrant Massey and Barun Sobti

Desi beauty

Spotted outside Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s office, Janhvi Kapoor looks gorgeous in a black ensemble

Catching up

Disha Patani and Mouni Roy catch up for an early dinner at a rooftop restaurant with Patani’s boyfriend Aleksandar Alex Llic

Just in

Sidharth Malhotra

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

vidhu vinod chopra shefali shah vidya balan kalki koechlin richa chadha ali fazal anil kapoor vikrant massey barun sobti janhvi kapoor Disha Patani mouni roy sidharth malhotra bollywood news Entertainment News
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK