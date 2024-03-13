An excited Vidhu Vinod Chopra flaunted on his T-shirt the mantra that worked for his film at a recent award gala. Also present was Kalki Koechlin looking sultry in a black saree. Pics/Yogen Shah
Vidhu Vinod Chopra
Shefali Shah, Vidya Balan and Kalki Koechlin
ADVERTISEMENT
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal
Anil Kapoor, Vikrant Massey and Barun Sobti
Desi beauty
Spotted outside Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s office, Janhvi Kapoor looks gorgeous in a black ensemble
Catching up
Disha Patani and Mouni Roy catch up for an early dinner at a rooftop restaurant with Patani’s boyfriend Aleksandar Alex Llic
Just in
Sidharth Malhotra