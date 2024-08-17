On Daler Mehndi’s birthday, it is only right that we look at some of his catchy songs that will make us shake a leg

Daler Mehndi is one of the most loved singers in the music industry. The legendary artist has given us some of the most beloved Bollywood tracks, which are now a part of our everyday party playlist. From 'Bolo Ta Ra Ra' to 'Na Na Na Re,' his songs have made a lasting impression on us. On Daler Mehndi’s birthday, it is only right that we look at some of his catchy songs that will make us shake a leg.

Bolo Ta Ra Ra:

Can a wedding be complete without the baraatis dancing to “Bolo Ta Ra Ra”? We don't think so. A must-have addition to our baraati dance, this song from his debut album propelled Daler Mehndi to stardom. It's catchy tune and energetic beats made it a favourite for dance enthusiasts. Because of Mehndi’s dance skills and the catchy phrase 'Hayo Rabba,' the lead song became well-known all over the world.

Tunak Tunak Tun:



This one has to be in your playlist if you are looking forward to a night full of masti and dhamaal. 'Tunak Tunak Tun' is one of Daler Mehndi’s iconic tracks that fills us with energy each time it plays. The song is not only known for its upbeat music but also for its colourful and creative music video. It became a viral sensation and remains one of his most recognizable songs.

Ho Jayegi Balle Balle:

The sheer joy this song brings is just uncanny. 'Balle Balle,' which translates to ‘Hurrah’ in English, brings so much love and happiness that we couldn’t thank Daler Paji enough for giving us this musical gem. This song became a staple at weddings and parties due to its festive and celebratory vibe.

Rang De Basanti:

This patriotic song from Rang De Basanti, a hit Bollywood film, was written with the intention of changing history. Prasoon Joshi wrote the lyrics for this timeless patriotic and endearing song, which also features Daler’s powerful voice and music by A.R. Rahman.

Na Na Na Re:

Mehndi and superstar Amitabh Bachchan danced on dhols in this popular song, much to the pleasure of their fans, for the movie Mrityudaata. 'Na Na Na Re,' which introduced the two on screen for the first time, is still renowned for its catchy hook steps, Mehndi’s long robe, green turban, and the two stars’ step-for-step synchronization.