As he makes his directorial debut with Hanju, Ajay Devgn’s nephew Danish credits actor for “everything I’ve learnt”

Danish Devgn and Ajay Devgn

After spending years in the capacity of an assistant director and creative producer in films, Ajay Devgn’s nephew Danish makes his directorial debut with the Priyank Sharma and Ishita Raj-starrer music video, Hanju (tears). In this interview, he discusses picking direction as his profession, and the invaluable lessons he has learnt from Ajay.

What led you to direction, and why did you decide to debut with a music video?

I was the first kid in my family, and my entire family was in this business. I was put on the sets when I was a year old. Since then, watching the chaos, the spot boys, DOPs, directors, actors, and the entire magic on set got to me. I fell in love with that energy. When I was in the third grade, I had a camera with which I would shoot random things. By the time I was in sixth grade, I [began editing]. [I worked on Ajay-starrer] You Me Aur Hum, and that is where the learning process began.

I was always mesmerised by the whole process that goes on behind the camera, and that’s what made me decide to take up direction. I’ve also been assisting [as a director] on sets for nine years, and [have worked with] directors like Pradeep Sarkar. I’ve learned a lot from them in the process. One learns from every little aspect on set. Also, Ajay ji taught me everything I know today. My grandfather [Veeru Devgn] was also technically sound. I kept grasping whatever I could.



I wasn’t planning to make my debut with a music video. I’ve been working on another film that’s releasing next year on which I am the creative producer. This track came my way. Kumar Mangat made me hear it, and the minute I heard the vocals and the piano arrangements, I was drawn to it. The song is filled with pain, and I was keen to shoot it aesthetically.

Priyank Sharma and Ishita Raj in the music video

How did you arrive at this cast?

I wanted to give this song a contemporary and youthful touch. Priyank is a favorite among the women, and Ishita is [admired by] men too. People have always seen her break hearts in her past films, so I wanted to change things a bit. They are really good performers, and seasoned actors. Aesthetically, they fit the storyline. That’s why I wanted them to helm it.

The process of working on this video showed me how to compile emotions and pull off [a narrative] within a defined time-frame. In the movies, we have two hours of time to play with. Here, I had to fit it all in four minutes. Things can either go right, or wrong, because, extracting emotions in four minutes is a complex task. A director needs at least six to seven minutes to establish a film’s emotional [arc]. Luckily, I was supported by good actors.

What were your conversations with Ajay on this number?

When it comes to understanding the technicalities of direction, like CGI, sound, and camera work, he is superior to anyone I’ve assisted. Conversations with him are always educational. Every day, he surprises me with something new and better. If I’m confused, I talk to him, and he enlightens me with things that I couldn’t think about.

He has been in the game for so long. I was nervous to show it to him. He is not easily impressed. [I recall, while working on] Bhola, he would never be impressed with suggestions. But, when I showed this to him, he was impressed.

Can you share your plans as an artiste in this industry?

I am the creative producer at our production house, Ajay Devgn Ffilms. I am currently slating projects for us. I’m also looking to direct more songs, ads, web shows, and eventually, a film. I am still in the [process of] scripting it. It will be two to three years before [I work on it].