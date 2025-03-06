In an unprecedented move, Sohum Shah and the makers of Crazxy have changed the climax of the thriller based on audience feedback

Sohum Shah in Crazxy

Actor Sohum Shah made news last year with the re-release success of his much loved and critically acclaimed film Tumbbad. Amid this success, the actor released his latest film 'Crazxy'. However, days after the release of the film, the makers surprised all by the changing the climax. The news was shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on X who termed this move as 'daring'. The climax was modified based on audience feedback.

Climax of Crazxy changed

Crazxy was released in theatres last week. The initial climax generated a lot of discussion among cinema lovers. While some praised the gripping narrative some felt that the climax lacked a punch that would do justice to the whole movie. Responding to the feedback, Sohum Shah who is also the co-producer of the film, took the step of changing the climax with the promise of elevating the film's emotional and cinematic impact.

This is probably the first time the climax of a film has been completely changed after release. Earlier, minor modifications based on feedback have been made but changing the entire climax is probably a first. The updated version of the film will be available in theatres from March 7.

Crazxy's Box office performance:

Written and directed by Girish Kohli, the film is produced by Sohum Shah, Mukesh Shah, Amita Shah, and Adesh Prasad, with Ankit Jain as co-producer. With an opening collection of Rs 1.10 crore, Crazxy made its mark like no other small-budget film has done before. This success is undoubtedly built on the trust Sohum Shah earned with Tumbbad, but most importantly, he has done full justice to the content, ensuring the film not only holds strong at the box office but also registers steady growth with good word of mouth. As the film sees an upward trend, Crazxy has already reached its breakeven point, grossing Rs 4.25 crore in just three days of its release.

From executing an exceptionally creative promotional campaign to delivering a stellar performance, Sohum has crafted yet another masterpiece. While the story of Crazxy is undeniably compelling, the dedication of the entire crew also deserves recognition for bringing this vision to life.Crazxy stands as a shining example of quality cinema that never fails to impress. It reinforces the importance of supporting good films and making space for cinema that truly celebrates storytelling and the love of audiences.