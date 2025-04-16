'Days of taking an Indian for granted are over': R Madhavan on 'Kesari Chapter 2'

Actor R Madhavan talked about the film 'Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh' and said it is a "good portrayal" of history

While talking to the media, he said, "It's a good portrayal of history, the way it is supposed to be. Britishers made a film about us titled 'Gandhi'; now we have made this film."

'Gandhi' is a 1982 biographical film based on the life of Mahatma Gandhi, directed and produced by Richard Attenborough from a screenplay written by John Briley.

The upcoming movie 'Kesari Chapter 2' delves into the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. It features a gripping courtroom showdown between Akshay Kumar, who portrays C Sankaran Nair, and R. Madhavan, who portrays Neville McKinley, a lawyer defending the British Crown.

During the screening of the film in New Delhi on Tuesday, Madhavan shared that he has been part of several historical films; however, 'Kesari Chapter 2', is among his "proudest" projects.

"I have had the good fortune of being part of many historic films, a lot of them depicting true stories about our country; this will be the proudest film of mine. I think everyone should see the film; the message is loud and clear. We are a very proud country with very proud people. The days of taking an Indian for granted are over...," he added.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar expressed his gratitude to Union Minister and senior BJP Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for organising the screening of his movie in Delhi.

Before the screening, Union Minister Hardeep Puri interacted with Akshay Kumar and the other lead cast members of the film.

The team of Kesari Chapter 2 expressed their gratitude to the Union Minister and the senior BJP Minister for attending the screening and extending their support to the film.

Union Minister Puri and Delhi BJP Minister Sirsa also interacted with the cinemagoers who attended the screening of Kesari Chapter 2 today in New Delhi.

The valiant effort of lawyer-nationalist C Sankaran Nair, on which the film Kesari Chapter 2 is based, was acknowledged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public gathering in Haryana.

In his speech, PM recalled Nair's heroism in standing up against the British Empire after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, where British troops fired on unarmed civilians in Amritsar on April 13, 1919, fuelling national outrage and galvanising the fight for independence.

"He could have enjoyed all the luxuries, but inspired by Jallianwalah Bagh, he raised his voice against British atrocities. He was removed from his post. He was from Kerala, and the incident took place in Punjab. Sankaran Nair ensured that the British government was brought to the court of law. He showed what unity and humanity actually mean. We should definitely learn from Sankaran Nair," PM said.

Akshay Kumar took to Instagram and shared a video of PM Modi remembering Nair's brave fight against the Britishers after the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre.

"Thank you Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for remembering the great Chettur Sankaran Nair ji and his contribution to our freedom struggle. It is so important that we as a nation, especially the younger generation, value the great women and men who fought valiantly to ensure that we breathe in a free country! Our Kesari Chapter 2 is a humble effort to remind everyone that we must never take our freedom for granted," Akshay wrote in an Instagram post.

Kesari Chapter 2 will be released in theatres on April 18, 2025.

