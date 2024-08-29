'De De Pyaar De 2' introduces seasoned actor R. Madhavan as Rakul Preet Singh’s father, and promises an engaging battle of wits between him and Ajay Devgn’s character

Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh is set to reprise her role in the eagerly awaited sequel ‘De De Pyaar De 2’, following the success of the first installment. After kick-starting the shoot for ‘Son of Sardaar 2’, Ajay Devgn will reunite with Rakul for this highly anticipated project. The original film, which also starred Tabu and Jimmy Sheirgill in prominent roles, was a significant commercial success and set the stage for an exciting sequel.

‘De De Pyaar De 2’ shoot to take place in Punjab

As per recent reports, a source close to the production team for ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ has said, “As of now, the production is busy preparing for a 45-50 day schedule in some beautiful and rustic locations in Punjab. While Rakul and the other cast and crew members leave next month for Punjab, Ajay Devgn will be joining after his 'Son of Sardar 2' schedule which is being filmed in the United Kingdom."

Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet Singh in ‘De De Pyaar De’

In the first ‘De De Pyaar De’, Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn's on-screen pairing was a standout. Rakul's portrayal of the lively Ayesha and Ajay’s role as the middle-aged Ashish created a fun and engaging chemistry. Their interactions blended romance and comedy, making for a delightful and memorable cinematic experience that resonated with audiences.

‘De De Pyaar De 2’ introduces R. Madhavan

The sequel introduces R. Madhavan as Rakul’s father, promising an engaging battle of wits between him and Ajay’s character, Ashish. Rakul's return to the film is highly anticipated, as her performance in the original was widely praised for bringing charm and adding comedic value to the screen. Fans can look forward to seeing her presence once again in this sequel, as ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ is slated for release in the summer of 2025.

Rakul Preet Singh’s work so far

Rakul made her Bollywood debut with ‘Yaariyan’. She then went on to feature in many Hindi films like ‘Aiyaary’, ‘Cuttputlli’, ‘Runway 34’, and ‘Attack’. Recently, Rakul was seen in ‘Indian-2’ starring Kamal Haasan. Directed by S. Shakar, the film is a sequel to Indian which was released in 1996. It was a much-awaited sequel but unfortunately didn’t do well at the box office.