Deepika, Alia Bhatt, Sonali Bendre cheer for 'Team India' at Paris Olympics

Updated on: 27 July,2024 03:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS



The Paris Olympics has kicked off with a spectacular opening ceremony, and Bollywood stars are rallying behind the Indian contingent participating

IANS

The Paris Olympics has kicked off with a spectacular opening ceremony, and Bollywood stars are rallying behind the Indian contingent participating in the biggest sporting event.


Actress Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram stories and shared a video of the opening ceremony, featuring Indian athletes PV Sindhu and Sharath Kamal, who led the Indian team as flag bearers during the Parade of Nations on the River Seine in Paris, France.



Her ‘Singham Again’ co-star, Ajay Devgn, also showed his support by posting on X: "To all Indian Athletes, You are the pride of our nation. The best at what y'all do. Be assured that we will be cheering our hearts out to see perform. It's time to bring home the hardware. Cheers and good luck! #OlympicGames #Olympic2024.”


Sonali Bendre shared a picture of the Indian contingent at the Olympics on her Instagram story, captioning it: “Rooting for Team India.”

Alia Bhatt also took to Instagram stories and posted a picture from the event with the caption: “Onward and upwards, Team India.”

While many praised the Indian athletes, actress and politician Kangana Ranaut criticised the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024.

Taking to Instagram stories, the actress posted a video from the event and wrote: “The Paris Olympics is under fire for including a ‘child’ in their hyper-s*xualised, blasphemous rendition of The Last Supper. An apparent child could be seen joining the drag queens during the performance. They also showed a naked man painted blue as Jesus and mocked Christianity. Leftists totally hijacked Olympics 2024. Shame 

deepika padukone alia bhatt sonali bendre bollywood 2024 Paris Olympics Bollywood Buzz

