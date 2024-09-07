Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their baby girl on Sunday, September 8. The couple got married in 2018 and had announced pregnancy in February this year

Congratulations are in order because Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have just become parents for the first time today. And it's a girl for the happy couple. Deepika gave birth to her baby on September 8 at the HN Reliance hospital in Mumbai.

On Friday, the couple visited the Siddhivinayak Temple with their families to seek blessings ahead of their baby's arrival. It was a special moment as they were joined by Ranveer’s family too.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcome baby girl

Earlier reports had indicated that the Bollywood actors were expected to welcome their child on September 28, but the joyous day arrived a bit earlier. When the couple’s car was spotted arriving at H.N. Reliance Hospital, excitement and curiosity soared. The news was shared by the paparazzi first who were outside the hospital waiting for the good news. The little one has come during the auspicious season of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Siddhivinayak temple

In a video shared by paparazzo Manav Manglani, Deepika and Ranveer are seen arriving at the temple together, holding hands. Ranveer, wearing a traditional white kurta-pyjama, walked next to Deepika, who looked stunning in an emerald green saree. The couple warmly greeted people around them as they entered the temple, while security made sure everything went smoothly.

About Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, had shared pictures of her maternity photoshoot. On Monday, the actress along with Ranveer took to her Instagram, and dropped several monochromatic pictures of herself in which she can be seen flaunting her baby bump. Ranveer also features in the loved-up images as he hugs his wife.

With their beautiful chemistry at display, Deepika, blooming with the radiant glow of pregnancy, looks stunning. In the pictures, she can be seen wearing different outfits like a sheer dress with her bump showing, a loose cardigan, blazer, and a sweater. She embodies elegance and grace, setting a new standard for maternity fashion.

Ranveer Singh, is proudly seen beside her. His affectionate gaze and supportive presence reflect the couple's deep bond as they embark on this exciting journey together. As the couple shared pictures, users on social media speculated that the actress might be expecting twins.One user wrote "I think they are going to welcome twins". Another wrote "looks like judwaas are coming".

The couple’s post has sparked a frenzy of love and well-wishes across social media. The couple have already given their fans glimpses of how good they would be as parents, several sightings, videos. Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika was recently seen in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. The film minted Rs 1041 crores worldwide, and incidentally saw Deepika essaying the character of Sumathi, who is pregnant with the titular character.