Deepika Padukone glows in gold for 'Pathaan' party number

In November, the makers of Pathaan unveiled the film’s teaser, giving fans a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan as a spy who has resurfaced three years after his last mission. Now, mid-day brings the first look of Deepika Padukone, who joins Khan in his comeback vehicle

In November, the makers of Pathaan unveiled the film’s teaser, giving fans a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan as a spy who has resurfaced three years after his last mission. Now, mid-day brings the first look of Deepika Padukone, who joins Khan in his comeback vehicle. Interestingly, the makers have decided to release the film’s songs before they unveil the trailer, thus piquing the audience’s curiosity around the espionage thriller. The first song, Besharam rang, has been shot in the picturesque beaches of Mallorca, and sees Padukone match steps with the leading man. Director Siddharth Anand says, “Besharam rang will present two superstars of our generation, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, in their hottest avatar yet. This will be the party anthem of the season.” Composed by Vishal-Shekhar, the number will drop online on December 12.

