Deepika Padukone gives motherly touch to her Instagram feed, here's how

Bollywood superstars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have assumed new roles in their real life. The actors who have played different roles on screen to perfection are all set to start their roles as parents to their beautiful baby girl who was born on September 8. Today, the couple brought their baby home from the hospital. Along with this, Deepika also altered her Instagram feed to reflect on her new role.

On Sunday morning, a week after her daughter's birth, Deepika changed the bio of her Instagram feed. Reflecting the significant change in her life, she wrote, "Feed.Burp.Sleep.Repeat." It is an apt description for her now considering that is how her days ahead with her baby will look like and all new mothers can vouch for it.

Deepika and Ranveer bring their Laxmi home

On Sunday morning, amid heavy rainfall in the city, the new parents along with their family members were seen leaving HN Reliance hospital where Deepika gave birth. The couple was seen leaving along with the family in a fleet of luxury cars.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announce arrival of baby girl

On Sunday, September 8, announcing the arrival of their child, the couple in a joint post wrote "Welcome Baby Girl. After the couple officially announced that they had welcomed a baby girl, their friends from the industry started dropping congratulatory messages. Actor Arjun Kapoor, who is a close friend of Ranveer and Deepika, wrote: “Laxmi aayi hai! The queen is here.” Deepika’s "Gehraiyaan" co-star wrote: “Baby girl! Congratulations.” Saif Ali Khan’s son and Sara Ali Khan’s brother, Ibrahim, penned: “Congratulations.” Actor and comedian Sunil Grover said, “Badhai ho!! Best.” “Congratulations, welcome to the best club!” shared Mira Rajput.

Social media sensation and bestie of B-Townies, Orry, said: “Biggest biggest.” Kareena Kapoor dropped a wish from both her and Saif, stating, “Congratulations mommy and daddy from Saifu and Beboo… God bless the little angel.” Katrina Kaif and Shraddha Kapoor wrote, “Congratulations,” while others dropped heart emojis.

Deepika and Ranveer's upcoming project

The power couple will be seen sharing screen together for their next film. Directed by Rohit Shetty, both Ranveer and Deepika will be seen playing cops in the film. While Ranveer will reprise the role of Simmba, Deepika is a new entrant in the famed cop universe. The film will be released on Diwali 2024 and also stars Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor.