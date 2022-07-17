Breaking News
Delhi Police and Kareena Kapoor's Poo collaborate to stop people from jumping red lights

Updated on: 17 July,2022 02:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Kareena Kapoor. Pic/Yogen Shah


The Delhi Police, which often finds innovative ways to raise awareness on various topics and spread informative messages through social media, on Saturday urged people to follow traffic rules with a creative twist.

They took to their official Twitter handle and shared a short meme clip targeted at people who jump red traffic lights and hence endanger others' lives on the road.


The clip showed a speeding car running past a traffic light while it was red. After the car runs past, Kareena Kapoor Khan's character, Poo, from her film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' appears on top of the red light and mouths her iconic dialogue 'Yeh kon hai jisne Poo ko dobara mud kar nahi dekha'.

Along with the clip, the Delhi Police department tweeted, "Who's that traffic violator? Poo likes attention, so do the traffic lights! #RoadSafety #SaturdayVibes."

Previously, on July 12, the Delhi Traffic Police had shared NASA's deepest and sharpest infrared picture of the universe, next to an image of a person putting on a seatbelt. They captioned it, "Drive with a seatbelt on to avoid seeing the stars and the challan."

Earlier, in May, Delhi Police on the occasion of Harry Potter Day, shared a meme featuring characters from J K Rowling's fantasy series in order to urge people to follow Covid-19 protocols.

Using fun and viral ways, they have been educating people on different issues such as cybercrimes, safety of women and children, among several other important similar topics of public interest.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

