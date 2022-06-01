Despite feeling uneasy, KK completed his last show

However, as per eyewitnesses and the organizers of the show, the deceased singer was showing symptoms of uneasiness during his performance

Singer KK/picture courtesy: Official Instagram account

Call it professionalism or dedication to commitment. Despite feeling uneasy, playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, did complete his scheduled time of performance on late Tuesday evening as per the contract he entered into with Kolkata-based Gurudas College.

KK died on Tuesday night at the age of 53 after performing in his last show at Nazrul Manch in South Kolkata. After completing the show as per the schedule, he returned to his hotel in central Kolkata and felt uneasy again. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was declared "brought dead."

However, as per eyewitnesses and the organizers of the show, the deceased singer was showing symptoms of uneasiness during his performance. "He was constantly requesting to switch off the spotlights and at intervals he was going backstage to take rest. However, not even once he expressed his desire to quit the show in between," said one of the organizers.

