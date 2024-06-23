Love, round two!

For his debut Dharma offering, Dhadak 2, composer Shreyas Puranik says he found merit in depending on orchestral music to bring Siddhant-Triptii film to life

Shreyas Puranik

The upcoming second edition of the celebrated franchise Dhadak will mark composer Shreyas Puranik’s debut project under Karan Johar’s banner. But he isn’t one to get overwhelmed by the scale of a production when determining his approach to the music-making process. “We need to take care of what people want, regardless of how big [or small] the production is. The audience is here to experience good music,” says the composer when discussing the philosophy that underpins his approach to the sequel. “We have used the same [sonic quality] that was used in the first edition. The songs are unique, and the movie demands they be so. Given how often this film was postponed, I remember thinking the project would not happen. But, thankfully, God already had a plan for me.”

A video grab of the film’s teaser featuring Dimrii and Chaturvedi

Puranik emphasised the importance of maintaining an orchestral soundscape for the film, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri. “I’m working on one song in the movie, as of now, and we are working towards ensuring that we stay true to the orchestral genre instead of simply getting influenced by it. After a very long time, I’ll be working with my college friend, Siddhanth, so, I’m excited about that too,” he shares, adding that the scratch of the song that will be used in the teaser will be recorded soon. The team, he shares, will record the section either in Los Angeles, Prague, or Bangkok.

Reflecting on his diverse body of work, Puranik, who has worked on films like Animal (2023), and Bajirao Mastani (2015), shares that he “never compares my work with my previous creations”. Apart from Dhadak 2, he also has Fauji 2 in his kitty. A collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is possibly on the cards for Love and War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.

