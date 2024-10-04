Sources say Dhadak 2’s November release pushed to early 2025 as some songs and portions of Siddhant-Triptii starrer yet to be filmed

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri

In May, producer Karan Johar announced that Dhadak 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, would arrive in theatres on November 22. But now, it looks like the romantic drama won’t be able to keep its date with the audiences. mid-day has learnt that its release has been postponed. While a few factors have contributed to the delay, the primary reason is that some portions are left to be shot.

An insider says, “A few songs and some patch work have yet to be filmed. The makers are now looking at the first quarter of 2025 for release.” Dhadak 2 is the official remake of the Tamil hit, Pariyerum Perumal (2018), which told the story of two lovers against the backdrop of casteism. Shazia Iqbal, who is helming the Hindi adaptation, is said to be tackling the subject head on. “Dhadak had been criticised for replacing the caste angle—which formed the crux of its original, Sairat [2016]—with class difference. This time around, Karan as well as Shazia are going all out in exploring the issue. There has been a shuffle in the post-production team, which has added to the postponement,” adds the source.

Another source reveals that the debacle of Chaturvedi’s recent offering Yudhra has also led to the deferral. “The makers were looking at Yudhra’s box-office fate because it was Siddhant’s first solo theatrical release. After its underwhelming run, the team felt it wise to have a considerable gap between the two movies.”

mid-day reached out to Dharma Productions, which didn’t respond till press time.