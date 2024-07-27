It's not us saying that Dhanush likes Sonam more than Sara; he himself said this to Karan Johar during one of the promotional events for his second Hindi film 'Atrangi Re'

In Pic: Sonam Kapoor, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan

Listen to this article Dhanush Birthday 2024: When the South star picked Sonam Kapoor over Sara Ali Khan x 00:00

Dhanush is one of the biggest superstars down south, but that doesn't make him any less of a star in Bollywood. Dhanush, who made his big Bollywood debut, surprised everyone by delivering 'Raanjhanaa', and firsts are always special. For Dhanush, his first is very special not only because of the movie but also because of the co-star. Dhanush made his Hindi film debut opposite Sonam Kapoor, and he adores her very much, more than his second co-star, Sara Ali Khan.

It's not us saying that Dhanush likes Sonam more than Sara; he himself said this to Karan Johar during one of the promotional events for his second Hindi film 'Atrangi Re'. In a chat during 'Koffee Shots With Karan', Dhanush was asked to pick between Sara and Sonam during the Rapid Fire round. Reverting to the question, Dhanush picked Sonam, to which Sara quickly replied, "Wow, not offensive at all."

Dhanush then explained that Sonam will always be special for him as she is his first co-star in Bollywood. “Not taking away the kindness, sweetness, and fun that Sara brought on the sets of 'Atrangi Re', Sonam was very special. She was my first co-star in Hindi films, and as a guy from the south coming here, she made me feel very comfortable and was very kind to me. I am very grateful for that,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dhanush’s directorial 'Raayan' was released just two days ago. SJ Suryah, who plays a pivotal role in the film, heaped praise on Dhanush and shared that even though Dhanush plays the lead actor in the film, he has made sure that every actor has equal screen space and will shine with their performances and characters. "From set work to lighting to costume to hairstyle, Dhanush gets involved in every aspect of filmmaking," he added.

'Raayan' marks superstar Dhanush's second film as a director after 'Pa Pandi'. This also marks the 50th film of his glorious career so far. 'Raayan' is an action film that narrates the story of a modest North Chennai man seeking retribution against those who mistreated his family. Among other important roles are those of Prakash Raj, Selvaraghavan, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Dushara Vijayan, and Aparna Balamurali.