Breaking News
Navi Mumbai: Dead body of woman found in Uran two days after she went missing
Mumbai: Two held for stealing manhole covers outside Dahisar railway station
Salman Khan firing case: Court issues non bailable warrant against Anmol Bishnoi
Mumbai, Thane likely to receive heavy rainfall at isolated places: IMD
Third body retrieved after three-storey building collapses in Navi Mumbai
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Dhanush Birthday 2024 When the South star picked Sonam Kapoor over Sara Ali Khan

Dhanush Birthday 2024: When the South star picked Sonam Kapoor over Sara Ali Khan

Updated on: 27 July,2024 10:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Top

It's not us saying that Dhanush likes Sonam more than Sara; he himself said this to Karan Johar during one of the promotional events for his second Hindi film 'Atrangi Re'

Dhanush Birthday 2024: When the South star picked Sonam Kapoor over Sara Ali Khan

In Pic: Sonam Kapoor, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan

Listen to this article
Dhanush Birthday 2024: When the South star picked Sonam Kapoor over Sara Ali Khan
x
00:00

Dhanush is one of the biggest superstars down south, but that doesn't make him any less of a star in Bollywood. Dhanush, who made his big Bollywood debut, surprised everyone by delivering 'Raanjhanaa', and firsts are always special. For Dhanush, his first is very special not only because of the movie but also because of the co-star. Dhanush made his Hindi film debut opposite Sonam Kapoor, and he adores her very much, more than his second co-star, Sara Ali Khan.


It's not us saying that Dhanush likes Sonam more than Sara; he himself said this to Karan Johar during one of the promotional events for his second Hindi film 'Atrangi Re'. In a chat during 'Koffee Shots With Karan', Dhanush was asked to pick between Sara and Sonam during the Rapid Fire round. Reverting to the question, Dhanush picked Sonam, to which Sara quickly replied, "Wow, not offensive at all."



Dhanush then explained that Sonam will always be special for him as she is his first co-star in Bollywood. “Not taking away the kindness, sweetness, and fun that Sara brought on the sets of 'Atrangi Re', Sonam was very special. She was my first co-star in Hindi films, and as a guy from the south coming here, she made me feel very comfortable and was very kind to me. I am very grateful for that,” he said.


Meanwhile, Dhanush’s directorial 'Raayan' was released just two days ago. SJ Suryah, who plays a pivotal role in the film, heaped praise on Dhanush and shared that even though Dhanush plays the lead actor in the film, he has made sure that every actor has equal screen space and will shine with their performances and characters. "From set work to lighting to costume to hairstyle, Dhanush gets involved in every aspect of filmmaking," he added.

'Raayan' marks superstar Dhanush's second film as a director after 'Pa Pandi'. This also marks the 50th film of his glorious career so far. 'Raayan' is an action film that narrates the story of a modest North Chennai man seeking retribution against those who mistreated his family. Among other important roles are those of Prakash Raj, Selvaraghavan, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Dushara Vijayan, and Aparna Balamurali.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

dhanush raanjhanaa birthday Happy Birthday sonam kapoor sara ali khan

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK