Dharmendra attends puja on 87th birthday in presence of family

Bobby Deol and Karan Deol shared a picture of Dharmendra attending a puja ceremony at home

Bobby Deol, Dharmendra, and Karan Deol. Pic- Instagram

Actor Dharmendra turned 87 today. The veteran actor ringed in his birthday with a puja at his home in the presence of his family members. Bobby Deol and Karan Deol shared a picture of Dharmendra attending a puja ceremony at home.

In the picture shared by Bobby and Karan, Dharmendra is seen sitting in shirt and trousers with a garland around him. There is a boly fire in front of him. Bobby and Karan can be seen happily posing beside him. Sharing the picture on their respective Instagram handles, Bobby and Karan wrote, “So blessed to be your son and grandson. Happy Birthday Bade papa @aapkadharam.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)

Sunny Deol also shared a picture clicked at the puja ceremony and wrote, "Happy Birthday Papa. Love you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Esha Deol shared a picture from his younger days on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Happy birthday papa. Love you.”

Also Read: Dharmendra turns 87: These 24 rare photos of the versatile actor will make you nostalgic

Actor Ajay Devgn also took to his twitter handle to share a picture of Dharmendra and wrote, "Dearest Dharamji. Happy birthday Sir. You are my neighbour & my favourite. And you continue to rock. Lots of love & warm wishes. Ajay.” The veteran actor responded to him, saying, “Jeetey raho Ajay, you are my loving neighbour and I am your loving uncle. Love you always.”

Dearest Dharamji. Happy birthday Sir. You are my neighbour & my favourite â¤ï¸

And you continue to rock. Lots of love & warm wishes.

Ajay pic.twitter.com/Yg0fO8tJIn — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) December 8, 2022

On the work front, Dharmendra will next be seen in Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal