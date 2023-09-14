Breaking News
Dharmendra quashes reports of seeking medical treatment in the US, shares video with his 'loving pet'

Updated on: 14 September,2023 09:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tanmayi Savadi | tanmayi.savadi@mid-day.com

Dharmendra quashed reports of ill health by sharing a video from his US trip

Pic/Twitter

A couple of days ago, rumours of Dharmendra's ill health made headlines. Reports claimed that the veteran actor headed to the US with his elder son Sunny Deol for treatment. Dismissing speculations about the same, Dharmendra shared a video from his US residence.


The actor was seen playing with his pet dog at his residence in the US. His caption read, "Friends, after long enjoying a small holiday in USA. Will soon be back for my new film. This loving pet is in love with me haha (laughing emoticon)."



On the other hand, Sunny shared a fun video on Instagram. He wrote, "Pizza Party. Having fun. Just be silly. ENJOY."

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Amid reports of his ill health, Hema Malini said in a statement to Times Now, "Dharamji is very much in good health. He is perfectly fine. He has gone to the US for a routine health checkup. Nothing to worry about."

According to reports, Dharmendra is in the US to visit one of his daughters. In a recent statement, the veteran actor shared, "I get very restless when I don't meet her for a while. As for my health, these reports distress and alarm my near and dear ones. I request my friends in the media not to raise an alarm about my health periodically."

Workwise, Dharmendra was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He played the role of Ranveer Singh's grandfather and Jaya Bachchan's husband. His kiss with Shabana Azmi in the film became the talk of the town. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was a superhit at the box office. The veteran actor has been signed for Ikkis with Agastya Nanda and Apne 2 with his sons Sunny Deol-Bobby Deol and grandson Karan Deol. 

Sunny's recently released film, Gadar 2, set the box office on fire. Directed by Anil Sharma, it broke several records. Gadar 2 released on August 11 and enjoyed a great run for over a month before Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan took over. The Indo-Pak film is still running in theatres despite facing competition from the Atlee-directorial which released on September 7.

