Dhoom Dhaam lyricist Siddhant Kaushal discusses blending two cultural worlds for Pratik Gandhi and Yami Gautam's film based on a Punjabi girl and a Gujarati boy

Dhoom Dhaam lyricist Siddhant Kaushal on creating songs authentic to the film

Pratik Gandhi and Yami Gautam’s Friday release Dhoom Dhaam had lyricist Siddhant Kaushal pair up with Shor Police duo Clinton Cerejo and Bianca to present a soundtrack featuring an assorted bunch of numbers. “We worked with [producer] Aditya Dhar to understand where the film is based and the kind of characters presented in it. The film revolves around a Punjabi girl and a Gujarati boy. Understanding their cultural backgrounds was helpful because we could create a mix of Punjabi and Hindi lyrics for the songs that were used across the film. For instance, in the recently released song, How are you, we used the line ‘gidda te garba kar di’, referring to the dances from both cultures,” says the writer, who penned all six tracks in the album.

The assorted bunch of numbers, he shares, includes a romantic song called Silsila, rendered by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi, and the Vishal Dadlani-rendered Haseeno. “There’s also a song called Kanda chubha, which has been sung by Sonu Kakkar. It is an extension of a folk song called Sadke sadke. Finally, there’s a ghazal called Chanchal, which is a subtly [written] humorous piece.”

In an era where streaming platforms are considered viable avenues to maximise profits, music composers often find it imperative to craft songs that align with a film’s narrative whilst also serving as standalone numbers that can be enjoyed independently. Kaushal, however, says his aim with the soundtrack of Dhoom Dhaam was to only serve the story. “Today, it is tough to define the parameters that can lead to the making of a hit song. So, I will focus on what needs to be done. I need to justify the situation that is provided to me. If I start worrying about 10 other things, I will not be [doing justice] to the job. The other factors can be a distraction. The entire team has worked towards bringing out an album that is authentic to the film. Eventually, if it finds a place in people’s hearts, and on their playlists, there can be nothing better than that.”