Dhoom Dhaam teaser: Yami Gautam fights goons on her ‘suhaag raat’ with Pratik Gandhi by her side

Updated on: 20 January,2025 11:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Starring Yami Gautam Dhar and Pratik Gandhi and directed by Rishab Seth, ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ will be released on Valentine's Day 2025 on Netflix. Watch the teaser below

A still from Dhoom Dhaam

Love, laughter, and full-on shaadi chaos: Dhoom Dhaam is here to show you that real fun begins after the pheras! Starring Yami Gautam Dhar and Pratik Gandhi, this Netflix entertainer flips the script on “happily ever after” when chaos takes over their wedding night the moment they get married! On Valentine’s Day, February 14, the film — directed by Rishab Seth, produced by Aditya and Lokesh Dhar of B62 Studios, and Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios — proves that going from “just married” to “just mayhem” is the ultimate rollercoaster. 



Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi in a madcap adventure


Meet Koyal (Yami), a completely wild child with zero chills, and Veer (Pratik), a timid momma’s boy and animal-loving veterinarian. Their stars have (somehow) aligned, but on their wedding day, the newlyweds find themselves in far-from-perfect situations. What follows is a madcap adventure, packed with a thrilling chase, quirky characters, and twists at every turn. Combining comedy and action in a story as unpredictable as love itself, Dhoom Dhaam can knot be a more perfect film for date night! 

Founders of B62 Studios and producers Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar share, “With Dhoom Dhaam, we wanted to create something unique and entertaining, where humour, chaos, action, and romance come together in a fresh, high-energy story. Collaborating with Netflix has been an amazing journey, allowing us to bring this thrilling narrative to a global audience. Yami and Pratik have done an incredible job capturing the essence of Koyal and Veer, with their amazing chemistry and depth. We’re excited for viewers to experience this rollercoaster of emotions on Netflix, on  February 14!”

Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi’s upcoming projects 

Yami Gautam is returning to the movies after welcoming her son Vedavid with Aditya Dhar in May 2024. She was last seen in Article 370. 

Pratik Gandhi will next be seen in Phule which is set to release on Mahatma Jyotirao Phule’s 197th birth anniversary, April 11. 

The film, which highlights the life and contributions of the iconic figure in Indian history, promises to bring his revolutionary ideas to the forefront, offering audiences a powerful portrayal of his fight against social injustice and inequality. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Ananth Mahadevan, the film also stars Patralekhaa as his wife, Savitribai Phule. 

