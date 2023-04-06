Breaking News
Mumbai: Police trace man behind drag racing on Western Express Highway
Mumbai: These are city’s top 20 deadliest spots for citizens
Mumbai: Rapper booked for 50-khoka diss track about CM Eknath Shinde
Ulhasnagar: How does a hospital function with five doctors?
Mumbai: 1,687 trees in Vikhroli under threat of being axed
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Dia Mirza and Edward Norton come together for a greener planet

Dia Mirza and Edward Norton come together for a greener planet

Updated on: 06 April,2023 07:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

Dia Mirza joins H’wood star Edward Norton on UN’s docu series about positive action against environmental crisis

Dia Mirza and Edward Norton come together for a greener planet

Dia Mirza and Edward Norton


Dia Mirza’s concern for the environment comes as naturally to her as her love for acting. She has combined her two passions by being a part of United Nations Environment Programme’s (UNEP) documentary series, titled Restore: Films From the Frontiers of Hope.


The series amplifies stories from 10 places around the globe where people have made a positive impact in their battle against the environmental crisis. Mirza serves as the narrator on the Big Ocean States episode, which studies how the Eastern Caribbean island nation St Lucia, East African country Comoros, and Vanuatu teamed up to overturn severe environmental threats. 



Also Read: Dia Mirza: Rajkummar Rao has a wicked sense of humour


For the actor, it is an honour to be a part of the global project. “What moved me most about this story is that citizens took ownership of the dying mangroves and dwindling marine life, and came together to ensure that the future generations would have a sustainable environment,” she says. The series also has Hollywood actor Edward Norton, among other celebrities, lend his voice.

 

dia mirza bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK