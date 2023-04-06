Dia Mirza and Edward Norton come together for a greener planet

Dia Mirza joins H’wood star Edward Norton on UN’s docu series about positive action against environmental crisis

Dia Mirza and Edward Norton

Dia Mirza’s concern for the environment comes as naturally to her as her love for acting. She has combined her two passions by being a part of United Nations Environment Programme’s (UNEP) documentary series, titled Restore: Films From the Frontiers of Hope.

The series amplifies stories from 10 places around the globe where people have made a positive impact in their battle against the environmental crisis. Mirza serves as the narrator on the Big Ocean States episode, which studies how the Eastern Caribbean island nation St Lucia, East African country Comoros, and Vanuatu teamed up to overturn severe environmental threats.

Also Read: Dia Mirza: Rajkummar Rao has a wicked sense of humour

For the actor, it is an honour to be a part of the global project. “What moved me most about this story is that citizens took ownership of the dying mangroves and dwindling marine life, and came together to ensure that the future generations would have a sustainable environment,” she says. The series also has Hollywood actor Edward Norton, among other celebrities, lend his voice.