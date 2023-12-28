Breaking News
Dia Mirza enjoys family outing at Gir National Park, see pics

Updated on: 28 December,2023 11:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS



Actress Dia Mirza is currently enjoying her visit to Gir National Park in Gujarat with her family. She took to Instagram and posted photos and videos of her son and husband enjoying the beauty of the sanctuary

Dia Mirza enjoys family outing at Gir National Park, see pics

Pic courtesy/ Dia Mirza's Instagram

Dia Mirza enjoys family outing at Gir National Park, see pics
Bollywood actress Dia Mirza visited the Gir National Park in Gujarat with her son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi and husband Vaibhav Rekhi, and also dropped glimpses from her adventurous trip. Dia and her businessman husband Vaibhav tied the knot in February 2021.


Taking to Instagram, the former Miss India who enjoys a fanbase of 5.5 million followers, shared a happy video, in which she could be seen enjoying a jungle safari with her son. Dia is wearing an olive green jacket, blue denims, and a round hat, while her son is donning a cute sweater with a matching cap.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)


The string of photos also give a glimpse of lions, picturesque locales, while the last photo shows Dia hugging her husband Vaibhav. She captioned the post: "May be I was waiting for my Simba to arrive so I could finally witness the magic of #GirNationalPark. Completely enraptured by every moment spent in this sanctuary. So much more to explore. Will share more soon. Spending time with @tapansheth @birds_of_india_ makes it all the more wonderful! #SunsetKeDivane #WildForLife #BornFree #WinterBreak."

On the work front, Dia was last seen as Uzma in 'Dhak Dhak', and as Shehnaz in 'Made in Heaven'.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

