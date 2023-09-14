Dia Mirza will be attending the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)—SDG Summit in New York as the Secretary-General’s Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals

Dia Mirza

Actor and eco-investor Dia Mirza is set to join a convening of policymakers from around the world at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)—SDG Summit in New York, this week. Mirza, who is also the UN Secretary-General’s Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals has previously highlighted India’s LiFE campaign, which was centred around bringing individual behaviours to the forefront of the global climate action narrative.

On the eve of her departure to New York, Mirza says, “I carry with me the reaffirming G20 message of ‘one Earth, one family, and one future’, which has an overarching global relevance. It underlines the importance of living together in harmony with the ecosystem and committing to concrete actions to address global challenges. I am looking forward to seeing what strategies will be formed to further economic equality.”

Apart from discussing the collective steps that can further environmental causes, Mirza will also use the platform to highlight the measures being undertaken by India. “While we need big shifts to take place at the [global level], we also need individual initiatives to combat climate change. As I leave for New York, I take with me beautiful stories of Indian change-makers who are cleaning up beaches, turning trash into products of great beauty, carrying out reforestation projects single-handedly, and standing up for wildlife habitats.”