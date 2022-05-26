Did Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad make their relationship official at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash?

Breaking News
Updated on: 26 May,2022 08:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

The two also posed for shutterbugs gathered outside the party venue. In one of the viral videos, Hrithik is seen introducing sweetly introducing Saba to guests by telling them her name

Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah


Actor Hrithik Roshan, undoubtedly, stole the spotlight at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash. He arrived at the party along with his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad. They made a dashing entry by walking hand-in-hand.

The two also posed for shutterbugs gathered outside the party venue. In one of the viral videos, Hrithik is seen introducing sweetly introducing Saba to guests by telling them her name.




The couple complemented each other by sporting black apparel. Saba dazzled in a black cut-out dress, while Hrithik looked dapper in a black suit.


