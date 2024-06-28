Breaking News
Did Tiger Shroff charge Rs 165 Crore for BMCM and Ganapath? Producer Suneel hints at high fee amid losses

Updated on: 28 June,2024 11:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay

There have been several reports about a financial crisis at Pooja Entertainment, claiming the company is under Rs 250 crore debt

Tiger Shroff

Since last week, there have been several reports about a financial crisis at Pooja Entertainment, claiming the company is under Rs 250 crore debt. Some reports stated that they paid Akshay Kumar Rs 165 crore for his four films.


However, producer Suneel Darshan has dismissed these claims, suggesting the actual figure is closer to what Tiger Shroff charges.


Did Tiger Shroff charge Rs 165 Crore for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ganapath?


In an interview with Times Now, Suneel responded to the rumours about Akshay Kumar's payment. He said, “I can’t comment since the figure mentioned by you seems inaccurate. That seems to be closer to Tiger Shroff’s price.”

The production company is managed by Jackky Bhagnani and his father Vashu Bhagnani. Tiger has starred in two films produced by Pooja Entertainment - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ganapath. Both films had large budgets but didn't perform well at the box office. As for Akshay, he has appeared in four films with the company - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Bell Bottom, Mission Raniganj, and Cuttputlli.

Suneel was asked how much more he was paid if Rs 165 crore is closer to Tiger's fee. To which, he said, “I wouldn’t like to comment on that. But I will say this: Vashu Bhagnani enjoyed a ‘Midas Touch’ phase in the 1990s when he collaborated with David Dhawan for almost half a dozen movies.”

About the claims against Pooja Entertainment

A couple of crew members who worked on projects backed by Pooja Entertainment took to Instagram to call out the production house for not clearing their payments on time. They wrote detailed posts on having to wait years for their payment and criticised the behaviour by a major production house. 

A crew member named Ruchita Kamble took to Instagram and shared her ordeal of working with them. She also shared screenshots of other people's grievances. 

She wrote, “Not the one to ever make such posts but sometimes people need to be ousted! Seeing my team and the crew I worked with struggle day in and out to just get hold of our own hard earned money has compelled me to make this post. Read the sheer frustration of these young girls who have beautifully stated the absolute disregard @pooja_ent has and the sheer unprofessional, unethical behaviour that we all have been tolerating for way too long”.

