Neil Nitin Mukesh recalls being detained at New York airport They refused to believe I was Indian

Updated on: 03 February,2025 01:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

It was just recently, in an interview, that Neil Nitin Mukesh opened up about this incident that took place with him at the international airport when immigration officers refused to believe he was Indian

In Pic: Neil Nitin Mukesh

Neil Nitin Mukesh, one of the most loved actors of Bollywood, was once detained at New York airport. It was just recently, in an interview, that Mukesh opened up about this incident that took place with him at the international airport when immigration officers refused to believe he was Indian.


Neil Nitin Mukesh detained at the New York airport


In conversation with Mashable India, Neil Nitin Mukesh revealed that it was during the filming of his popular movie New York (2009), which was ironically a movie that revolved around post-9/11 racial profiling. He shared, "When I was doing the film New York, I was detained at the airport there. They refused to believe that I had an Indian passport and that I was Indian. So it became quite big news that I was detained. They didn’t even let me answer or say anything for myself."


He further revealed how, when the officers realized that he was indeed an Indian actor, they were embarrassed about what they did. Neil shared, “After four hours, they came and asked, ‘What do you have to say?’ and I simply said, ‘Just Google me.' Then they were so embarrassed that they started questioning me about my legacy, my grandfather, and my father.”

About Neil Nitin Mukesh

Meanwhile, on the work front, It was in 2007 when Neil made his big debut with Sriram Raghavan's Johnny Gaddar. As Vikram, Mukesh enthralled the audience with his skills and undeniable screen presence.

In the following year after his debut, Mukesh went on to carve his niche with some daring choices. With the release of Kabir Khan's New York, Neil Nitin Mukesh tasted stardom, and simultaneously, Jail established him as a versatile actor.

As the years unfolded, Neil embraced diverse roles, and with the release of Vishal Bhardwaj’s 7 Khoon Maaf, the world saw him as Major Edwin Rodrigues, a character layered with emotions and complexity. David further added to his work, solidifying his status as an actor willing to push boundaries.

Neil Nitin Mukesh, who is best known for films like New York, Wazir, and Johnny Gaddaar, among others, is currently gearing up for the release of his new project Hisaab Barabar. It also stars R. Madhavan and will release on January 24.

