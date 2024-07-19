Did you know? Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee worked as Intern AD on Vicky Kaushal's 'Bad Newz'

Sushmita Sen's daughter turned intern AD for Anand Tiwari-directorial 'Bad Newz'. The film stars Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk

Renee on the sets of Bad Newz

Bollywood star Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee is slowly making her way up in the film industry. The young one had earlier featured in a short film titled 'Suttabaazi' in 2020 in 'Dramayama' in 2021. She also turned singer for the web series 'Taali' that had her mother as the protagonist. Now Renee has worked in her first big commercial Hindi entertainer.

Renee worked as an intern assistant director for Anand Tiwari's 'Bad Newz'. The film that stars Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in the lead was released in theatres today. Marking the release day, Renee penned a gratitude note to be able to work on the movie and learn the technical aspects of filmmaking. She also shared BTS pictures from the sets of the film in her post.

In one of the pictures, Renee can be seen operating a blower as Vicky and Triptii danced on set.

Working on BAD NEWZ has been nothing short of gratifying… it was as good as going to film school… or maybe better… our wonderful crew has taught me so much and I’ve made friends for life. I’m so grateful to our director @anandntiwari ! Thank you for this opportunity and I look forward to you directing me someday 😃 @dimplemathias @bindraamritpal thank you for giving me such a great start @_aman49 and our direction team… thank you so so much for teaching me and for all the memories… you’re an important part of my journey. Special mention to Reshma Shetty Ma’am for making this happen. We did it team!!! Cheers to the best BAD NEWZ".

Katrina Kaif reviews 'Bad Newz':

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film seems to be a successor to the 2019 hit 'Good Newwz,' which starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. This film takes a hilarious detour from the usual rom-com tropes, diving into the chaotic world of heteropaternal superfecundation- a fancy way of saying two dads, one mom, and one bun in the oven!'Bad Newz' is co-produced by Tiwari, along with Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Amritpal Singh Bindra.

Katrina Kaif can't stop gushing over her husband Vicky Kaushal for his performance in 'Bad Newz' and penned a special note for him and the rest of the film's team. Sharing the poster of the film, Katrina on her Instagram story wrote, "And it's hereeee... just too much fun this was, Bromance gets a new meaning with the Punjabi boys, effortless timing and chemistry..... @vickykaushal09 u always amaze me with your ease and the joy u bring on screen @ammyvirk Just loved you in every scene @tripti dimri you are just (used star eyed emoji) Congratulations to@bindraamritpal @anandntiwari @karanjohar."