Sushma Seth's granddaughter Mihika dies due to a seizure at age 23

Updated on: 06 August,2024 08:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Divya hasn't disclosed the reason behind her daughter's passing, but a report cited a source close to her, saying that Mihika's death was sudden and may have been a seizure

Sushma Seth's granddaughter passes away

Actor Divya Seth Shah on Tuesday said her daughter Mihika Shah died on August 5.


Dil Dhadakne Do actor Divya Seth's 23-year-old daughter Mihika passes away



As per reports, Mihika -- who was in her 20s -- suffered a seizure after developing a fever. Divya, known for popular TV shows "Hum Log", "Banegi Apni Baat", and film "Dil Dhadakne Do", shared on Facebook that a prayer meeting in her late daughter's memory will be held on Thursday evening.


"With profound sorrow, we inform you of the passing of our beloved Mihika Shah, who left for her heavenly abode on August 5th, 2024," read the joint statement by Divya and her husband Siddharth Shah.

Divya, who is the daughter of veteran actor Sushma Seth, didn't reveal the cause of Mihika's death or her age. The prayer meet will be held at Sindh Colony Club House in Mumbai. PTI RDS RDS

Divya hasn't disclosed the reason behind her daughter's passing, but an India Today report cited a source close to her, saying that Mihika's death was sudden. "She first had a fever and later, a seizure", the report stated. 

