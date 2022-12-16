'Dil Le Gayi' fame Jasbir Jassi drops new track 'Lehnga' in collaboration with sports shooter Rajeshwari Kumari

This was in collaboration with sports shooter Rajeshwari Kumari

Pic Courtesy: PR

Popular singer & performer Jasbir Jassi, made the audience groove with his hit & chartbuster tracks like ‘Koka’, ‘Laung Da Lashkara’, ‘Dil Le Gayee’, and at the same time giving evergreen music which contributes to the culture and art such as ‘Heer, ‘Ao Ni Sayio’ ‘Mel Karade Raba’, once again just dropped his latest three-minute peppy dance number named ‘Lehnga’. The song was released under the JJ Music label, to bring in the celebrative vibe and fun during this ongoing wedding season.

While Jasbir Jassi’s unique voice adds zing to the high-octane number whereas Rajeshwari Kumari’s presence adds character to the track. This song is made in distinct treatment in collaboration between Jasbir Jassi and Saurab Rajeshwari, from the Patiala royal family who wants to bring the inner royal essence to the table through their work. The beautiful lyrics is penned by Dr. Bal Sidhu, who has given us many gems like 'Saadi Rail Gaddi Aayi' & is a veteran of his field. The music is arranged by the amazing Simba Singh & Jerry Singh which compliments the energy of the song & seamlessly fitted the mood of the song in equal measure.

When asked about his experience on this track, the livewire singer Jasbir Jassi said, “As the name of the song suggests, the key theme is ‘Lehnga’, which is an important part of the clothing for women especially in Indian weddings. The upbeat music and song lyrics not only want you to shake your leg on the dance floor but it also brings out the celebration spirit and joy in this wedding season. it is wedding song which also depicts there is no wedding without dancing in our culture. I hope the song Lehnga will serve the purpose really well in every wedding in the country and people will love our song and show a lot of love. The interesting part of this track is the lehnga in the poster is designed by Saurab Rajeshwari & the lead in the song Rajeshwari herself is wearing the lehnga in the poster”, he added.

Lehnga is the very first song that has been released with a different approach through Instagram reels instead of a featured music video version. This song is an amalgamation of music and royal fashion which is visible in the song. This collaboration is a very well-planned intent to bring out the best of taste and essence in a royal manner. The goal of putting out such art is to be a part of all the hearts and leaves no chance to impress and entertain the audience as everyone is starting to rejoice in celebrations of different sights.

