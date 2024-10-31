Breaking News
Mumbai: This 350m missing link will make walk to Bandra Terminus a breeze
Salman Khan’s security: Pranksters become a pain for police
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: 20 out of 36 Mumbai seats have nepo candidates
Mumbai: FIR against Antop Hill dog-killer
Thane: Three murders in five days in Ulhasnagar locality
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Karisma Kapoor celebrates 27 Years of Dil To Pagal Hai with a nostalgic post

Karisma Kapoor celebrates 27 Years of Dil To Pagal Hai with a nostalgic post

Updated on: 31 October,2024 08:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Karisma took to Instagram story to treated fans with series of post to mark this day.

Karisma Kapoor celebrates 27 Years of Dil To Pagal Hai with a nostalgic post

Karisma Kapoor. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Karisma Kapoor celebrates 27 Years of Dil To Pagal Hai with a nostalgic post
x
00:00

As 90s favourite movie 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' turned 27 on Wednesday, Nisha a.k.a Karisma Kapoor recalled the magic and memories and also shared iconic dance scenes from the film.


Karisma took to Instagram story to treated fans with series of post to mark this day.


The first post features Karisma's memorable solo song, Le Gaye.


Along with the post, she wrote, "Since it's the release anniversary of DTPH."

Karisma also shared a still from her dance in The Dance of Envy with Madhuri Dixit.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "The Magic and the Memories."

Helmed by Yash Chopra, the film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles.

Actor Akshay Kumar was seen in a guest appearance role in the film.

'Dil To Pagal Hai' received three National awards for providing best wholesome entertainment, Best Supporting Actress (Karisma Kapoor) and for Best Choreography (Shaimak Davar).

The film was about a romance that unfolded the story of dancers portrayed by SRK, Madhuri, and Karisma who find themselves entangled in a love triangle. Akshay played the role of Madhuri's childhood friend in this classic.

Meanwhile, Karisma will be seen headlining 'Brown' series, which also stars Helen and Soni Razdan.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

karisma kapoor Shah Rukh Khan madhuri dixit bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK