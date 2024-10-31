Karisma took to Instagram story to treated fans with series of post to mark this day.

Karisma Kapoor. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Karisma Kapoor celebrates 27 Years of Dil To Pagal Hai with a nostalgic post x 00:00

As 90s favourite movie 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' turned 27 on Wednesday, Nisha a.k.a Karisma Kapoor recalled the magic and memories and also shared iconic dance scenes from the film.

The first post features Karisma's memorable solo song, Le Gaye.

Along with the post, she wrote, "Since it's the release anniversary of DTPH."

Karisma also shared a still from her dance in The Dance of Envy with Madhuri Dixit.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "The Magic and the Memories."

Helmed by Yash Chopra, the film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles.

Actor Akshay Kumar was seen in a guest appearance role in the film.

'Dil To Pagal Hai' received three National awards for providing best wholesome entertainment, Best Supporting Actress (Karisma Kapoor) and for Best Choreography (Shaimak Davar).

The film was about a romance that unfolded the story of dancers portrayed by SRK, Madhuri, and Karisma who find themselves entangled in a love triangle. Akshay played the role of Madhuri's childhood friend in this classic.

Meanwhile, Karisma will be seen headlining 'Brown' series, which also stars Helen and Soni Razdan.