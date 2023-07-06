Dilip Kumar death anniversary 2023: Celebrating the legacy of the 'Abhinay Samrat' on his death anniversary

Revered as the 'Abhinay Samrat' (The Emperor of Acting), Dilip Kumar, with his unparalleled talent and contribution to Indian cinema, remains an icon of the 50s-60s era. On his death anniversary, let's take a look at some of the biggest hits delivered by the legendary Dilip Kumar

Revered as the 'Abhinay Samrat' (The Emperor of Acting), Dilip Kumar, with his unparalleled talent and contribution to Indian cinema, remains an icon of the 50s-60s era. Born as Mohammad Yusuf Khan in 1922 in Peshawar, Pakistan, Dilip Kumar adopted his stage name, given by actress Devika Rani, and etched his name in the annals of Indian cinema as a pioneer of method acting.

Having debuted with the film 'Jwar Bhata' in 1944, Dilip Kumar's breakthrough came with the 1947 hit 'Jugnu', which established him as India's biggest star at the time. Over the course of his illustrious five-decade-long career, he acted in 60 films and earned the title of 'Tragedy King' for his intense and dramatic portrayals. Even today, Dilip Kumar's legacy is celebrated and cherished by his fans and the film fraternity. He has been an inspiration for actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, among others.

On his death anniversary, let's take a look at some of the biggest hits delivered by the legendary Dilip Kumar. One such film is the 1957 social drama 'Naya Daur', directed by B.R. Chopra. The movie tells the story of Shankar, a tongawala played by Dilip Kumar, and his best friend Krishna, a woodcutter, who both fall in love with a girl named Rajni. Dilip Kumar's powerful performance in 'Naya Daur' won him the Best Actor Award at Filmfare. Another notable film is the 1952 romantic drama 'Daag', where Dilip Kumar essays the role of Shankar, the sole breadwinner of his family struggling to make ends meet. Dilip Kumar's portrayal of Shankar earned him the first-ever Filmfare Award for Best Actor.

'Devdas', released in 1955, remains one of Dilip Kumar's most iconic performances. The film, directed by Bimal Roy, showcases Dilip Kumar as the tragic lover Devdas, alongside Suchitra Sen as Parvati and Vaijayantimala as Chandramukhi. Forbes recognized Dilip Kumar's performance in 'Devdas' as one of the "25 Greatest Acting Performances of Indian Cinema".

'Madhumati', directed by Bimal Roy and starring Dilip Kumar and Vaijayantimala, explores the theme of paranormal romance. This masterpiece delves into the love story of Anand and Madhumati, unraveling the mysteries of their relationship across different lifetimes.

Finally, the epic 1960 drama 'Mughal-e-Azam' stands as a testament to Dilip Kumar's grandeur. Portraying Prince Salim, Dilip Kumar mesmerized the audience with his mesmerizing chemistry with Madhubala, who played the role of Anarkali. The movie's iconic song 'Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya' continues to be cherished as a timeless love anthem.

As we remember Dilip Kumar, his remarkable performances continue to inspire generations of actors and film enthusiasts. His talent, versatility, and contribution to Indian cinema make him an everlasting legend.