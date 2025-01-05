On this special day, we look back at the emotional moment when Diljit Dosanjh touched AR Rahman’s feet out of respect at the trailer launch of Amar Singh Chamkila

Diljit Dosanjh, AR Rahman Pic/AFP

Listen to this article When Diljit Dosanjh touched AR Rahman’s feet, teared up at 'Amar Singh Chamkila' trailer launch - watch video x 00:00

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh shares his birthday with music maestro AR Rahman on January 6. The two collaborated on Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila, which was one of the best films in 2024. On this special day, we look back at the emotional moment when Diljit touched Rahman’s feet out of respect at the trailer launch and teared up after receiving praise from Ali.

ADVERTISEMENT

Diljit Dosanjh touches AR Rahman’s feet

Oscar and Grammy-winning music composer AR Rahman, who gave the music for Amar Singh Chamkila joined the team at its trailer launch in March last year. As he arrived on stage, Diljit went ahead and touched the music maverick’s feet. The event was held at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai's Bandra area. Diljit was accompanied by Parineeti Chopra and Imtiaz Ali. Watch the video below.

Diljit Dosanjh tears up after Imtiaz Ali praises him

At the same event, Imtiaz Ali said that Diljit Dosanjh might have conquered the world with his stint at the Coachella music festival but it's just the start of world domination for the phenomenon that Diljit is. Hearing this Diljit teared up on stage, at one moment he seemed inconsolable as he became too overwhelmed hearing such heartwarming words from his director.

On Mid-day’s Sit With Hitlist, Imtiaz Ali revealed how he had signed Diljit Dosanjh for the titular role even before he became a global sensation. Imtiaz said, “When we started out, Diljit was not a big star. He had not done Coachella when we signed with him. It kind of happened simultaneously. At the end of the film, which is always what it is, an actor, whatever his so-called market value is, can be different by the time your film releases. So you also have to factor that. He became a very big star.”

About Amar Singh Chamkila

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, Amar Singh Chamkila presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which finally led to his assassination at the young age of 27. It was released on Netflix.