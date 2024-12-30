While Diljit Dosanjh dedicated his Guwahati concert to Dr Manmohan Singh, he also spoke about the many qualities of the former PM that the youth must inculcate in their lives

Diljit Dosanjh

x 00:00

Singer Diljit Dosanjh dedicated his Guwahati concert on Sunday night to the late Dr Manmohan Singh who passed away on December 26. He also paid a moving tribute to former Prime Minister while admiring his contribution to the country and his resilience. He also listed life lessons that can be learned from the life of Manmohan Singh, who left for his heavenly abode on Thursday at 92 in Delhi after a prolonged illness.

On Sunday evening, Diljit dropped a video from his Dil-Luminati gig on his Instagram account, saying that his Guwahati concert was dedicated to the life of the late economist.

In the video, the 'Naina' hitmaker could be seen paying respect to Manmohan Singh with a picture of the former PM in the background on the stage. Talking about the simplicity of the former politician, Diljit said, " Agar main unki life ki journey ki taraf dekhu, toh unhone itna saada jeewan jia hai, agar unko kisi ne bura bhi bola, toh unhone kabhi ulta jawaab nhi diya. Halanki politics ke career me ye sabse mushkil kaam hai. (He led a very simple life. He never used to answer back or talk ill about anyone...Even though this is tough thing to do in politics.)

Diljit even urged the youth including himself to learn such etiquette from the life of Manmohan Singh. He also compared that politicians in Lok Sabha fight like nursery kids while Dr Singh has never even said anything in triggered retaliation.

He also said that Singh was the first Indian Sikh to have their signature on the currency. "I bow down to such a person who dedicated their entire life to the service of the country," he said dedicating the concert to the late PM.

About Dr Manmohan Singh

Singh's political career spanned several decades, with notable positions including Finance Minister from 1991 to 1996, during which he spearheaded economic reforms that transformed India's economy. He served as the 13th Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014, succeeding Atal Bihari Vajpayee. His tenure is particularly remembered for his steady leadership during economic crises and his contributions to modernising India's economy.

After his second term, Singh retired from public life, having led India through a period of unprecedented growth and international recognition. He was succeeded by Narendra Modi in 2014 after the Congress-led UPA lost the general elections.

(with inputs from ANI)