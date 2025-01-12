Years-long tussle relating to the cuts demanded by the CBFC for Diljit Dosanjh’s Punjab 95 culminates; film to be released unaltered in Feb

Diljit Dosanjh in Punjab 95

Listen to this article Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Punjab 95 to release without any cuts x 00:00

After multiple reports of the edits demanded by the Central Board of Film Certification for the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer film Punjab 95 hit headlines, the wife of Jaswant Singh Khalra—on whom the film is based—was evidently irate. Paramjit Kaur Khalra had condemned the censor board’s demand for 120 cuts, stating that the biopic on her husband’s life was made with the family’s consent, and should be released without changes. Now, mid-day hears that the film on the social activist is finally headed to screens sans any cuts, following a string of measures taken by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

In December, the SGPC brought together historians who were best suited to study the film for accuracy. Gurcharan Singh Grewal, General Secretary, SGPC, told mid-day, “I have watched the film, and it doesn’t target anyone at all. It shows the truth of Punjab in an unadulterated fashion. It’s a heart-wrenching movie. When I watched it, I had tears in my eyes.” Directed by Honey Trehan, Punjab 95 delves into the life of Khalra, who uncovered mass human rights violations during the s’90s, ultimately sacrificing his life for justice.

When midday contacted Navkiran Khalra, the daughter of Jaswant Singh, she said she was “thrilled” that the film will finally make its way to cinema halls. “It’s a story that needs to be told, and we’re grateful. We are keeping our fingers crossed that the film releases this time.”

Trehan’s woes commenced two years ago when the movie that was to have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival was pulled down after the makers refused to entertain the 25 cuts that were then demanded. It is after a long fight that the film is likely to test its fate at the box office with a February release, with Dosanjh confirming in an online comment that it will release without amends.