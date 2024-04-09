Diljit, Parineeti get into 'Chamkila' mood; Sunil taunts Kapil: 'I'm not who I was 6 years ago'

The makers of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, on Monday, shared a new promo of the show, welcoming the cast of the upcoming movie ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’

The makers of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, on Monday, shared a new promo of the show, welcoming the cast of the upcoming movie ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’.

The show is hosted by stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma and will air on Netflix on Saturday at 8 a.m.

The video shared on social media, featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, along with director Imtiaz Ali, begins with Kapil saying: "Give a big round of applause for Diljit, Parineeti and Imtiaz Ali."

Referring to Parineeti's husband and Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha, Kapil said: "Raghav rajneeti karte karte, Parineeti Parineeti kabse karne lag gaye?" (When did Raghav start doing Parineeti, Parineeti?)

The video also featured Diljit singing a song and there is a glimpse of whisper challenge between the guests.

In addition to this, Imitiaz is seen saying: "Punjabis usually are in the mood in the evenings.” To which Diljit replied: "Usually people are in the mood in the evenings." Kapil added to it: "Punjabi got offended, and now look at him defending."

Sunil Grover is seen entering the stage dressed in a saree and singing. To which Kapil said: "Must be difficult being a girl and singing in a man's voice."

Referring to the fight between him and Kapil six years ago, Sunil replied: "Now I am not the one I was six years ago. Now I know how to retaliate, okay?"

Diljit, however, appreciated Sunil's singing, and said: "The tune is definitely a hit."

