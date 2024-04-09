Breaking News
Mumbai: Fall of charas, and rise of MD
Mumbai: How Bandra’s Hill Road became hawker-free
Mumbai: Woman held for posting nude dance video online
Mumbai: BMC to survey roads for potholes, activists not hopeful
Mumbai: Three arrested for kidnapping youth at Borivli
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Diljit Parineeti get into Chamkila mood Sunil taunts Kapil Im not who I was 6 years ago
<< Back to Elections 2024

Diljit, Parineeti get into 'Chamkila' mood; Sunil taunts Kapil: 'I'm not who I was 6 years ago'

Updated on: 09 April,2024 01:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

The makers of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, on Monday, shared a new promo of the show, welcoming the cast of the upcoming movie ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’

Diljit, Parineeti get into 'Chamkila' mood; Sunil taunts Kapil: 'I'm not who I was 6 years ago'

Amar Singh Chamkila's cast in Kapil Show

Listen to this article
Diljit, Parineeti get into 'Chamkila' mood; Sunil taunts Kapil: 'I'm not who I was 6 years ago'
x
00:00

The makers of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, on Monday, shared a new promo of the show, welcoming the cast of the upcoming movie ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’.


The show is hosted by stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma and will air on Netflix on Saturday at 8 a.m.


The video shared on social media, featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, along with director Imtiaz Ali, begins with Kapil saying: "Give a big round of applause for Diljit, Parineeti and Imtiaz Ali."


Referring to Parineeti's husband and Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha, Kapil said: "Raghav rajneeti karte karte, Parineeti Parineeti kabse karne lag gaye?" (When did Raghav start doing Parineeti, Parineeti?)

The video also featured Diljit singing a song and there is a glimpse of whisper challenge between the guests.

In addition to this, Imitiaz is seen saying: "Punjabis usually are in the mood in the evenings.” To which Diljit replied: "Usually people are in the mood in the evenings." Kapil added to it: "Punjabi got offended, and now look at him defending."

Sunil Grover is seen entering the stage dressed in a saree and singing. To which Kapil said: "Must be difficult being a girl and singing in a man's voice."

Referring to the fight between him and Kapil six years ago, Sunil replied: "Now I am not the one I was six years ago. Now I know how to retaliate, okay?"

Diljit, however, appreciated Sunil's singing, and said: "The tune is definitely a hit."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Entertainment News bollywood diljit dosanjh parineeti chopra imtiaz ali
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK