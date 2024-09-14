Bollywood superstars Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia have worked together in films like 'Narsimha', 'Aag Ka Gola', 'Arjun', 'Manzil Manzil', and 'Gunaah'

Veteran actress Sujata Mehta, who was a part of the 1993 film 'Gunaah' starring Dimple Kapadia and Sunny Deol recalls her time on set and asserts that the lead actors were 'destined to be together'. ‘Gunaah’ was directed by Mahesh Bhatt. Sunny and Dimple were rumoured to having an affair. They have worked together in films like 'Narsimha', 'Aag Ka Gola', 'Arjun', and 'Manzil Manzil'.

Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia had a ‘lovely chemistry’

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Sujata said, "I did Gunaah with them. They had a lovely chemistry, and both of them were close to me. There was nothing to hide since we were working together. In our profession, I feel everything is very professional. Sab log apna kaam karte hai, nikalte hai. Gunaah ke set pe jab bhi hum log shoot pe gaye, they had a lovely chemistry on-screen and off-screen. They were destined to be together."

Dimple Kapadia’s work front and marriage to Rajesh Khanna

From making her Bollywood debut with the musical romantic drama film 'Bobby' opposite actor late Rishi Kapoor in the year 1973, Dimple Kapadia has delivered numerous outstanding performances over her career span.

Six months after the release of 'Bobby', Dimple got hitched to superstar Rajesh Khanna, of whom she was a die-hard fan. Post her marriage, she decided to take a break from acting for some time.

However, they soon parted ways in the year 1982. Dimple was a mother of two by then, Twinkle and Rinke Khanna. She returned to making films after two years. According to Dimple, the reason for her and Rajesh Khanna's split up was because they both were "different kind of people."

Dimple has a list of several notable films to her name like 'Saagar', 'Ram Lakhan', 'Batwara', 'Lekin..', 'Gardish', 'Krantiveer' and many more to her name. Dimple has established a name for herself in Bollywood and is regarded as one of the finest actors.

Sunny Deol's work front

Sunny married Pooja in 1984 and has two sons Karan and Rajveer. On the acting front, he recently wrapped up his shooting for the upcoming film 'Lahore 1947'.

The film is directed by the renowned Rajkumar Santoshi. Leading the cast will be Sunny Deol and Preity G Zinta, who will play pivotal roles in this highly anticipated film.

The film was officially announced last October, garnering attention for its star-studded cast and promising storyline.

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal will also be seen in the film. Interestingly, Sunny will also be seen sharing screen space with his son Karan Deol in 'Lahore 1947'.

He also has the war film 'Border 2' in his kitty.