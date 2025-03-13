Dino Morea revealed that it was he who initiated the breakup with Bipasha Basu during the shoot of their film Raaz. He shared it was very tough and left her upset

Dino Morea and Bipasha Basu in Raaz

Listen to this article 'She was upset': Dino Morea recalls breaking up with Bipasha Basu during Raaz x 00:00

Actor Dino Morea, who is basking in the glory of his second innings, opened up about his breakup with Bipasha Basu. The two were in a relationship from 1996 to 2002. Dino revealed that it was he who initiated calling it quits during the shoot of their film Raaz. He shared it was very tough and left Bipasha upset.

Bipasha was upset with Dino after the breakup

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Dino shared, "It was me who was breaking up with Bipasha because we had some issues. So she found it very tough and I saw her every day on the set. She was upset. It was very, very tough at that point for me to see someone I care about so much. We had already chosen different paths, and though we tried to work things out, it just wasn’t happening. Eventually, I moved on."

Dino and Bipasha’s relationships

During the filming of 'Jism' in 2002, Bipasha came back into a dating phase with her co-star John Abraham, and they maintained it from 2002 to 2011. Later, the 'No-Entry' fame actress dated actor Harman Baweja, but they broke up in 2014. After a while, she met her 'Alone' co-star actor Karan Singh Grover on the set and they fell in love. The couple tied the sacred knot on April 30, 2016, and on November 12, 2022, the duo became the parents of their adorable daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover.

Dino briefly dated Lara Dutta from 2008 to 2009 and was later in a relationship with designer Nandita Mahtani from 2010 to 2017.

Dino Morea’s work front

Dino made his Bollywood debut with 'Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi' in 1999 and has also been a part of South cinema including 'Kandukondain Kandukondain', 'Julie' and 'Solo'.

He is currently basking in the success of his roles in the latest OTT shows such as 'The Empire', 'Tandav' and 'Hostages', after he had gone through a rough patch in his acting career in the past few years.

He will next be seen in 'The Royals' with Zeenat Aman, Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan Khatter, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, and Milind Soman. The eight-episode modern-day Indian royalty rom-com series will provide a glimpse into the glitter and romance of royal life.

Dino also has 'Housefull 5' with Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Deshmukh.