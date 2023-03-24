Director Pradeep Sarkar passes away at 68, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Hansal Mehta and others pay tribute

The news of Sarkar's demise was shared on Twitter by Bollywood director Hansal Mehta. Sharing a photo of Sarkar on the micro-blogging site, Hansal tweeted, "Pradeep Sarkar. Dada. RIP."

Renowned Bollywood director and writer, Pradeep Sarkar has passed away at the age of 68. The ace filmmaker breathed his last on March 24 around 3:30 AM, in the early hours of Friday morning.

According to media reports, Sarkar was on dialysis and his potassium levels had dropped severely. He was rushed to hospital around 3 AM after his condition got worsened.

The news of Sarkar's demise was shared on Twitter by Bollywood director Hansal Mehta. Sharing a photo of Sarkar on the micro-blogging site, Hansal tweeted, "Pradeep Sarkar. Dada. RIP."

Versatile actor Manoj Bajpayee too reacted to the unfortunate news of Pradeep Sarkar's passing away. While sharing Hansal's tweet, the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor wrote, "Ohh! That’s so shocking! Rest in peace Dada!!"

Calling Pradeep Sarkar's sudden demise a 'hard to digest' news, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn who is gearing up for 'Bholaa', wrote, "The news of Pradeep Sarkar’s demise, ‘Dada’ to some of us is still hard to digest. My deepest condolences. My prayers are with the departed and his family. RIP Dada."

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan who acted in Pradeep Sarkar's 'Laga Chunari Mein Daag' along with Rani Mukerji, Konkona Sen Sharma and Kunal Kapoor called Sarkar's passing away a 'terrible news'. While reacting to the same, Jr. Bachchan wrote, "Terrible news to wake up to. Rest in peace Dada. Thank you for the love and for making me a small part of your life. Will miss you. #PradeepSarkar".

Terrible news to wake up to. Rest in peace Dada. Thank you for the love and for making me a small part of your life. Will miss you. #PradeepSarkar pic.twitter.com/bFxwm8iNqI — Abhishek ðððð¡ðð¡ðð§ (@juniorbachchan) March 24, 2023

"Sad to know that well known brilliant filmmaker of our country #PradeepSarkar ji passes away. A great loss to the film Industry. Heartfelt condolences to his family and near ones. Om Shanti!", tweeted filmmaker Ashoke Pandit.

Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh who starred in Sarkar's 2010 romantic and edgy love story, 'Lafangey Parindey' alongside Deepika Padukone, wrote a heartfelt note on Twitter while paying his last respect to Sarkar. He wrote, "DADA!!! Why??? I’ll miss you dada. Will always remember you as that child hearted, full of life man who taught me so much. Your creation Lafangey Parindey will always remain close to my heart. My prayers with the family."

Popular filmmaker duo, Raj & DK dropped a monochrome image of Sarkar as they paid their last respect to the departed soul.

Pradeep Sarkar made his directorial debut in 2005 with 'Parineeta', which starred Vidya Balan, Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. The romantic drama, 'Parineeta' which marked Vidya Balan's debut in Bollywood is still touted as one of the best works of Sarkar's.

Besides 'Parineeta', Sarkar is also best known for directing women-centric movies like, 'Laga Chunri Mein Daag', 'Mardaani', and 'Helicopter Eela'.

Sarkar has also directed several web series such as ‘Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala’, ‘Arranged Marriage and Forbidden Love’ and ‘Duranga’.

His funeral will be held today at 4 PM in Santacruz.