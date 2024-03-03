Director Hasan and Anant Mahadevan discuss their upcoming film on child abuse, Yes Papa, as they plan a screening for UNICEF

Saif Hyder Hasan and Geetika Tyagi. Pics/Instagram

Art stems from reality; this holds true for the Anant Mahadevan-starrer, Yes Papa. The film sheds light on a daughter who is sexually abused by her father, while the mother chooses to remain silent. Acclaimed theatre playwright, director, and producer Saif Hyder Hasan, who has previously directed plays including Ek Mulaqaat, Gardish Mein Taare, and Mirror Mirror, will make his directorial debut in Bollywood with Yes Papa, also starring Geetika Tyagi.

Anant Mahadevan

After winning four awards at the India International Film Festival (2022), the film is expected to release in theatres on March 29. The director shared that it was his wife who encouraged him to take the story up. “My wife, Sadia [producer] had met a real-life survivor in 2018 in an orphanage. That’s when the idea came into being. She told me to use my craft for an issue like this,” he said, adding that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) was in a dilemma over the certification of the film deserved after watching it. “They didn’t cut a single scene.” The movie has been screened for the National Human Rights Commission and the Delhi Commission for Women. Now the makers are planning a screening for UNICEF.

Hasan is all praise for Mahadevan, who plays the abusive father. “It was brave of Anant to play this role. He has four scenes in the film, but those who watched it have gone bonkers about his bone-chilling performance. He has lent a certain dignity to his performance, which adds to the menace,” complimented the director. Mahadevan, who was scared to take up the part initially, claims that the role was “not a cakewalk”. “While doing some scenes, I would feel horrible because it would push me to believe that I am that person, and I don’t want to do that. The scenes have been done with such subtility, finesse, and class that nothing is shown; it’s all suggested,” added the actor.