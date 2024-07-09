Director Shanker to reunite with Gurgaon actor Akshay for a grisly film that sees him as a cop

Akshay Oberoi

Dark subjects draw Shanker Raman, as evidenced in his last two directorial ventures Gurgaon (2017) and Love Hostel (2022). The director is already working on his next, which he plans to take on floors in October. Sources say that the yet-untitled movie, in keeping with Raman’s love for gritty stories, will delve into a hard-hitting subject and see him reuniting with his Gurgaon actor Akshay Oberoi.

Shanker Raman

A picture of Oberoi, dressed as a cop and sporting a moustache, from the film’s look test has surfaced. A source tells us, “Akshay is currently shooting for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, and will move on to another film in August. The prep for Shanker’s project begins next month. He will not only undergo physical training, but also be part of extensive table reads before the shoot commences in Mumbai.” If Love Hostel was unabashedly violent, Raman’s next will be a grisly affair. The source adds, “The movie will be shot at various locations across the country, having a mix of urban and rural backdrops. The story revolves around a series of mysterious events, with Oberoi’s character at the centre of the investigation.”