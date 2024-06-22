Breaking News
Maharashtra: NEET-UG paper leak case reaches state
Mumbai: Woman killed, two injured by learner driver in Kandivali identified
Mumbai: WR to deploy drain drones to tackle waterlogging on tracks this year
Mumbai: Man accused of assaulting minor boys gets bail; HC rules out sexual intent
Maharashtra weather update: Heavy rain and gusty winds likely this week
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Director Siddhant Sachdev We had over 50 sessions on it

Director Siddhant Sachdev: ‘We had over 50 sessions on it’

Updated on: 23 June,2024 07:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR |

Top

Complimenting Sanjay Dutt on being a hands-on writer, director Siddhant Sachdev discusses the actor and Arshad Warsi’s reunion film, Jail

Director Siddhant Sachdev: ‘We had over 50 sessions on it’

A still from Jail

Listen to this article
Director Siddhant Sachdev: ‘We had over 50 sessions on it’
x
00:00

Almost a year ago, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi teased the audience with the first look of their reunion project. Since then, we’ve heard nothing more on the subject. Separate from their Munna Bhai and Circuit characters, Jail, directed by Siddhant Sachdev, is a slice-of-life comedy produced and co-written by Dutt. “There are a lot of expectations from the Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi combination after they established themselves as a hit pair in Rajkumar Hirani’s Munna Bhai franchise. Sanjay is particular about the story. The team has to be careful that it doesn’t [remind the audience] of the Munna Bhai characters,” informed a source close to the project, adding that Jail is the story of two commoners who find themselves in a precarious situation and struggle to get out of it.


Director Siddhant Sachdev and Sanjay DuttDirector Siddhant Sachdev and Sanjay Dutt


Dutt began conceptualising the story of Jail on the set of the horror comedy The Virgin Tree, which hits theatres this year. He then requested Sachdev to work on the core idea, ensuring that it looked distinct from Warsi and his previous characters. “The screenplay written by Siddhant is fantastic, [after all], he is a fan of Hirani,” the source said, adding that the film will go on floors in 2025, after Dutt and Warsi have wrapped up their prior commitments. 


Sachdev informs that Jail got pushed to accommodate the shoot of The Virgin Tree, also co-produced by Dutt. “When we made the announcement, we were still writing the script; and though the pandemic was almost over, we still got affected by the last stages of it. The film industry had slowed down a bit. While I had to complete the shoot of The Virgin Tree, Sanju sir and Arshad sir had other commitments to fulfil. Jail is now in the pipeline. Once The Virgin Tree’s VFX is complete, we will begin work on Jail, including on the final writing of it,” shares the writer-director. After working with Dutt, Sachdev is all praise for the actor. “Sanju sir has been hands-on with the writing. We had over 50 sessions on it. He is a fantastic storyteller—his ideas and nuances [pointed out] are extremely good. We have decided that even if it takes time, we have to make a good film.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Arshad Warsi sanjay dutt bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK