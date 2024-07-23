Mahi and Joban Sandhu, collectively known as Be2gether, are the creative minds behind Jacqueline’s ‘Paani Paani’, Badshah’s ‘O Sajna’

Mahi Sandhu and Joban Sandhu have directed the Paani Paani music video, among others

Listen to this article Unveiling the creative minds behind Jacqueline’s Paani Paani song, Badshah’s O Sajna x 00:00

Mahi Sandhu and Joban Sandhu, collectively known as B2gether Pros, have carved a niche for themselves as groundbreaking directors in both Punjabi and Hindi music industries. Their visionary approach, unique filmmaking style, and meticulous direction have brought to life some of the most iconic chartbuster songs, catapulting them to fame in the realm of music videos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Known for their ability to create visually stunning and emotionally resonant narratives, B2gether Pros has collaborated with a roster of A-list celebrities in both Punjabi music industries and Bollywood, enhancing their music videos with cinematic flair. Jacqueliene Fernandez, Emraan Hashmi, Badshah, Mrunal Thakur, and Vivek Oberoi are among the stars who have featured in their directorial ventures. Each project bears the hallmark of B2gether Pros' creative genius, blending compelling storytelling with mind-boggling visuals that leave a lasting impact on viewers.

Jacqueliene Fernandez and Badshah's "Paani Paani," Emraan Hashmi and B Praak’s "Ishq Nai Karte," Vivek Oberoi's "Dhokebaaz," and Badshah, Divine, and Nikita Gandhi's "O Sajna", Mrunal Thakur and Badshah's “Bad Boy x Bad Girl” and Sunanda Sharma’s “Dil Mangda” are just a few examples of their highest chart-topping collaborations.

Especially “Paani Paani”, starring Jacqueliene Fernandez and Badshah, which took over social media upon its release, was the highest chartbuster of that time. Everyone you know was trying to follow the trend and recreate the video. The video has over 820 million views currently. Badshah's O Sajna has 31 million views, while 'Ishq Nai Karte' starring Emraan Hashmi has 191 million views.

However, amidst the glitz and glamour of these top trending chartbusters, the true heroes often remain behind the scenes - the directors who meticulously craft every frame and storyline are often sidelined or go unnoticed.

Mahi Sandhu and Joban Sandhu (B2gether Pros), through their directorial prowess, have consistently delivered music videos that resonate with audiences, blending entertainment with artistic excellence. B2gether Pros has managed to capture the essence of each song and elevate it to a visual spectacle that appeals to a wide audience and has delivered music videos that have been the top-of-the-trend game of all time.