Disha Patani all set for Chennai to shoot for her next project with superstar Suriya

Directed by Siva, the movie tentatively titled 'Suriya 42' will include other star cast like Nayanthara and Yogi Babu. Disha has time and again left everyone impressed with different kinds of roles on screen and will soon be seen in the much talked about film with actor Suriya

Pic/ Disha PAtani's Instagram

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is preoccupied with multiple interesting projects that she has been working on. Last seen, she was working on the film with Suriya and now the actress has moved on to the upcoming schedule of the film. Currently, the actress is traveling to Chennai for the same and is really excited about it.

Disha has time and again left everyone impressed with different kinds of roles on screen and will soon be seen in the much talked about film with actor Suriya. This is one of the biggest projects of Disha. Talking about the same, a source informs, "Disha is already in Chennai and is enjoying the second last schedule of her shoot along with Superstar Suriya and rest of the team. The actress is keeping the environment alive with her fun personality and is shooting effortlessly".

Disha who has started her career with Telugu movies is once again shooting in Chennai, which is really close to her heart. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will also be seen in Karan Johar’s 'Yodha' co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Project K along side Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, 'Yodha' will make it to the big screen on July 7,2023.

Mouni Roy, Akshay Kumar, Sonam Bajwa, Disha Patani and Nora Fatehi are a part of the North America tour ‘The Entertainers,’ which is all set to take place in March 2023. The cast will be seen on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' this weeekend to promote the tour.

Disha's last movie, Ek Villian Returns, directed by Mohit Suri, starring Tara Sutaria, John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor earned Rs.41.69 crore at the Indian box office.