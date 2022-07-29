Disha Patani shares a sizzling glimpse from sets of 'Ek Villain Returns'

Taking to her social media, Disha shared a hot picture of her where she can be seen wearing a bralette top and shots while flaunting her sexy legs

Disha Patani/ PC- PR

Disha Patani had been running furiously for the promotions of 'Ek Villain Returns' and finally, the film has released now. While the diva has been making every head turn with her hot appealing avatar in the trailer, she is surely rising the temperature with her dazzling appearance as a killer hot villain, Rasika.

Taking to her social media, Disha shared a hot picture of her where she can be seen wearing a bralette top and shots while flaunting her sexy legs. The actress hilariously wrote the caption - "Legs day be like #EkVillainReturns".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Also Read: Disha Patani ups her style game in a thigh-high slit black bodycon dress

Disha has always captured the limelight with her hot and sensual avatars during the promotions of 'Ek Villain Returns'. Moreover, in the film as well, Disha can be seen as an extremely hot Villain. Be it her white beachside attire or her black sensual attire, the actress is constantly setting new bars of her hotness with her stunning looks in the film.

Disha's 'Ek Villain Returns' is releasing in the theaters today and finally, the audience will encounter a new negative avatar of her. Other than this the actress will also be seen in Karan Johar's ‘Yodha’ co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and 'Project K' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.