Divya Dutta shares 'horrendous experience' with Indigo: 'Checked in on a cancelled flight'

Updated on: 26 September,2024 10:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Divya Dutta shared an upsetting experience with the Indigo airlines as her flight got cancelled without any notification. She shared her experience on social media

A day after her birthday, actress Divya Dutta headed to Mumbai airport to catch an early morning flight. However, she had a terrible experience at the airport after her flight got cancelled with no notification. She was not informed even as she stood in front of the departure gate at the airport. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share her upsetting experience with the Indigo airlines. 


Divya took to her Instagram feed on Thursday morning and shared a video of the gate 53 at Mumbai airport dispalying her flight details. Sharing the video, she explained, "@indigo.6e ! Thankyou fr a very horrendous experience in t wee hrs!!. No notification of a cancelled flt..am checked in on a cancelled flt. The flight announcemsnt reflects at the gate!"


She further criticised the airlines for lack of support on ground for passengers. "No staff to assist! Huge harassment at t gate to exit ad no staff from @indigo.6e @indigoairways present...and the highheaded approach to t passengers! My shoot got effected andvi am terribly upset!!!"


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25)

Netizens share similar experience with airline in Divya Dutta's comment section

Many took to the comment section and shared similar experience with the airlines. 

"My son was charged for a blanket when he was shivering with fever ! What a crappy airline @indigo.6e," wrote a user. 

Another person said, "Hey Divya, just a heads up—personally, I avoid flying Indigo unless there’s absolutely no other option. I find their services lacking most of the time, and my experiences haven’t been great. If you have alternatives, I’d recommend considering them!" Take care."

"Put this on Twitter and they will respond immediately. They owe you a deep apology," wrote a person. 

Another user mentioned, "My mother faced a similar issue 2 days back in Kolkata , when these guys refused to board her saying the gates are closed after a long argument with the ground staff they confirmed that the flight was delayed!! Absolutely ridiculous service and behaviour."

A netizen expressed empathy and wrote, "This is just not acceptable.. They owe you big time.. Specially happening on the day of your Birthday.."

