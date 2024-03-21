Breaking News
Entertainment News > Bollywood News
Career to take a new direction

Updated on: 22 March,2024 07:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Interested in direction since his film school days, Madgaon Express actor Divyenndu plans to turn filmmaker

Divyenndu

From Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011) to Kunal Kemmu’s directorial debut Madgaon Express that releases today, Divyenndu has loved every second of being in front of the camera. But now, the actor feels ready to add another dimension to his career. “I will 100 per cent direct,” he shares.  


Though there is no concrete plan in place at the moment, direction is something he viewed as a goal from his film school days. “I helmed short films when I was in film school, and [plays] when I was doing theatre. I have a liking for direction as well as an understanding of it. So, I will definitely direct in the future.” Even while shooting for a project, Divyenndu says he makes sure to spend time with the crew to further his knowledge of different aspects of filmmaking. “On a film set, I will hang out not only with my co-stars, but also with the cinematography team. Camera fascinates me. So, I am always with the DoP [director of photography] or sound guy, asking some stupid question [or saying], ‘Let me do this or that.’” 



Divyenndu Madgaon Express bollywood news
