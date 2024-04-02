Breaking News
Lucky Ali is back: Iconic singer returns from his 9-year hiatus, says ‘I like to be selective’

Updated on: 02 April,2024 11:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

After a hiatus of nine years from the silver screen, the legendary Lucky Ali makes a comeback with 'Do Aur Do Pyaar's song 'Tu Hai Kahaan’

After a hiatus of nine years from the silver screen, the legendary Lucky Ali makes a stunning comeback with his mesmerizing rendition of ‘Tu Hai Kahaan’, the second song from the much-anticipated album of ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’. Following his unforgettable contribution to the classic soundtrack 'Safarnama' from the film ‘Tamasha’, Lucky Ali once again captivates audiences with his timeless voice, evoking nostalgia and stirring hearts.


This soul-stirring melody, which feels like a heartfelt love letter, is a collaborative masterpiece composed and written by the acclaimed band, The Local Train. The band's previous hits have already set the stage for excitement, causing fans to go gaga over social media in anticipation of this latest release. ‘Tu Hai Kahaan’ captures the essence of love in its purest form, evoking emotions of longing and affection. The collaboration between Lucky Ali and The Local Train emerges as a true music powerhouse, igniting a spark of magic and love.


 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Panorama Music (@panoramamusic)


Expressing his excitement, Lucky Ali shares, "I like to be selective about the songs I sing for films. When I heard the scratch of 'Tu Hai Kahaan,' I loved it and felt it would suit my voice. I enjoyed working with the young composers. I hope my fans enjoy it. Love, Lucky Ali."

The Local Train shares, “We’re excited that our first stint with composing for an Original Sound Track has none other than Lucky Ali lending his voice and style to it. We’ve tried to capture a certain bittersweet nostalgia in the track. Like how you feel when you revisit an earlier time in your life that you still cherish deeply.”

Directed by the talented Shirsha Guha Thakurta and presented by Applause Entertainment, an Ellipsis Entertainment production, ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ is a captivating tale of romance filled with surprises. Set against the backdrop of mesmerizing melodies, the film invites audiences to embark on a journey where love knows no boundaries. Mark your calendars as ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ gears up to hit the screens on April 19, 2024. The film stars Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy in lead roles.

