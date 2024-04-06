The 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' trailer teases viewers with glimpses of the twists and turns that lie ahead, promising a rollercoaster ride of confusion, surprises, and heartwarming moments

‘Do Aur Do Pyaar' cast

Listen to this article Do Aur Do Pyaar Trailer: A heartwarming tale of romance, humour, and messed up humans x 00:00

The much-awaited trailer of 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' has finally graced our screens, with a delightful blend of romance, humour, and infectious music! Presented by Applause Entertainment, an Ellipsis Entertainment production, 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' is a celebration of love, laughter, and the complexities of modern relationships. Directed by award-winning ad filmmaker Shirsha Guha Thakurta, the film marks her feature debut and is set to hit the silver screen on 19th April 2024.

With its witty humour and relatable take on modern relationships, 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' strikes a chord with audiences of all ages, inviting them to laugh, cry, and fall in love all over again. The 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' trailer teases viewers with glimpses of the twists and turns that lie ahead, promising a rollercoaster ride of confusion, surprises, and heartwarming moments. Starring the incredibly talented Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Illeana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy, the film seems to be a perfect rom-com of the summer. Complemented by a stellar lineup of renowned artists like Lucky Ali, Armaan Malik, The Local Train, Lost Stories, and Ananya Birla, the soundtrack of the film is anticipated to be a treat for the ears.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out the trailer below:

‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ is a captivating tale of romance filled with surprises. Set against the backdrop of mesmerizing melodies, the film invites audiences to embark on a journey where love knows no boundaries. Mark your calendars as ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ gears up to hit the screens on April 19, 2024. The film stars Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy in lead roles.

With ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar,’ the legendary Lucky Ali makes a stunning comeback with his mesmerizing rendition of ‘Tu Hai Kahaan’, the second song from the much-anticipated album of the film. Expressing his excitement, Lucky Ali shares, "I like to be selective about the songs I sing for films. When I heard the scratch of 'Tu Hai Kahaan,' I loved it and felt it would suit my voice. I enjoyed working with the young composers. I hope my fans enjoy it. Love, Lucky Ali."