Kriti Sanon with team of Do Patti

National Award winner Kriti Sanon's much-anticipated film, 'Do Patti' has successfully wrapped up production. This film not only marks Kriti's presence as the lead actress but also serves as her debut as a producer under the banner of her production company, Blue Butterfly Films. Directed by the talented Shashanka Chaturvedi, 'Do Patti' promises to be an exciting venture with a stellar cast that includes not only Kriti herself but also the seasoned actress Kajol and the charming Shaheer Sheikh.

The film's completion brings a sense of accomplishment to Kriti Sanon, who has embraced the dual role of actor and producer with enthusiasm. This year has been a glorious year for the actress as she has achieved multiple milestones such as the National Award, launching her skincare brand, and her production house. With Shashanka Chaturvedi at the helm, expectations are high for a captivating storyline and memorable performances. Fans are eager to witness the chemistry between Kriti, Kajol, and Shaheer Sheikh, anticipating a cinematic experience that blends talent and creativity.

Taking to her Instagram, Kriti posted adorable snippets to celebrate the same. She captioned it: "Every film has a piece of my heart in it, but some have my soul too.. #DoPatti has had my heart, soul, brain, love, tears, dreams and more.. My first as a producer under @bluebutterflyfilmsofficial and I've thoroughly enjoyed this creative journey!! As my heart sinks knowing that this ride has come to an end, I'm grateful for the beautiful memories and the even more beautiful people who made it so special!"

"@kanika.d my brilliant writer and co-producer- I lovveee your passion for films and I'm so glad we did this together! here's to telling many more exciting stories together. @beatnikbob5 you've created magic with your vision & your quirky way of looking at basics! And oh yes, You're one of the coolest directors I've worked with! @kajol ma'am I'm so so glad I got to work with you again!! I love that you are so real in a not-so-real world! Thank you for always helping me give my best!

@tanviazmiofficial ma'am you are a rockstar! I love you and I'm so glad I got to know you! Thank you for being so warm and amazing!@shaheernsheikh can't wait for the world to see you shine bright in your debut!! † Glad to have found a friend in you! I May this be the beginning of a beautiful new journey in your life!

@martratassepp Martyyy you are brilliant and this film wouldn't have been what it is without you! Thank you for shooting it so passionately! And last but not the least thank you @netflix_in @ruchikaakapoor and the entire team for making this beautiful story come to life!! Releasing 2024! Cant wait! @bluebutterflyfilmsofficial @kathhapictures"

As Kriti Sanon's production Blue Butterfly Films' 'Do Patti' heads into post-production, the audience can look forward to an exciting cinematic journey curated by the versatile Kriti Sanon and her Blue Butterfly Films production.