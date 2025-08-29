Do You Wanna Partner features a star-studded cast led by Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty, alongside Jaaved Jaaferi, Nakuul Mehta, Shweta Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi, Sufi Motiwala, and Rannvijay Singha

Prime Video, India’s most-loved entertainment destination, today dropped the trailer for its upcoming Hindi Original Comedy drama series Do You Wanna Partner. Produced under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment, with Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta as producers and Somen Mishra and Archit Kumar as executive producers. Directed by Collin D'Cunha and Kumar, written by Nandini Gupta, Aarsh Vora and Mithun Gangopadhyay, and created by Mithun Gangopadhyay and Nishant Nayak, this series stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty in lead roles, alongside Jaaved Jaaferi, Nakuul Mehta, Shweta Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi, Sufi Motiwala, and Rannvijay Singha. Do You Wanna Partner will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide on September 12.

The trailer of Do You Wanna Partner kicks off with a foot-tapping beat, giving us a peek into the lives of best friends Shikha (Tamannaah Bhatia) and Anahita (Diana Penty), who take the plunge into the start-up world with one bold idea — launching their own craft beer brand. What follows is a funny, high-energy ride through beer barons, mobsters, and the kind of jugaad they never dreamt of. But can they break the stereotype that women can’t brew beer? And untangle themselves from the messy web they’ve created? Or will their dream fizz out before it’s poured?

"Do You Wanna Partner is one of the most layered, emotionally complex yet fun shows I've ever been a part of. What makes it truly special is how it celebrates female friendships and the spirit of sisterhood without turning it into a women-versus-men narrative,” said actor Tamannaah Bhatia. “It's a story that celebrates friendship, hustle, and the courage to turn the craziest ideas into reality. For me, playing the role of Shikha and working with the incredible cast and crew has been a transformative experience. I'm thrilled to be back with Prime Video, and I can't wait for audiences across the world to join us on this wild, exciting and courageous ride."

“When I first came across the story of Do You Wanna Partner, what immediately drew me in was the authentic chemistry between the two female leads – something we so rarely get to see portrayed with such depth on screen. The show doesn’t just explore the entrepreneurial journey, it also beautifully captures the magic of collaboration and female friendship, making it deeply relatable,” said actor Diana Penty. “Playing Anahita – a woman who pursues her dreams with resilience while standing by her best friend and navigating the many challenges of being an entrepreneur – has been both exciting and empowering. This series is truly a labour of love, brought to life by a wonderful cast and crew, and I can’t wait for audiences everywhere to experience this story that celebrates not only business partnerships, but also the unshakeable bonds of friendship.”

"Directing Do You Wanna Partner has been an exhilarating, creative journey. As a filmmaker, what appealed to me was how the story celebrated female friendship and the entrepreneurial spirit, bringing to life the story of two best friends who challenge societal norms and carve their own unique path,” said director Collin D’Cunha. “What sets this series apart is the authentic chemistry between our cast – Tamannaah. Diana, Jaaved, Nakuul, Shweta, Neeraj, Sufi and Rannvijay – which we've carefully crafted to create a portrayal of friendship rarely seen on screen, and the hustle that is representative of every Indian entrepreneur. Our goal was to capture the madness and magic of collaboration - in business, in friendship, and in life – and I believe, with the support of Dharmatic Entertainment and Prime Video, we've achieved something truly special. I'm excited for audiences to experience this series when it premieres on Prime Video on September 12”

"What excited me most about Do You Wanna Partner was the chance to tell a story about women owning their ambition in a space traditionally dominated by men – with humour, grit, and unapologetic honesty," said director and executive producer Archit Kumar. "Through extensive research into Indian startup founders' journeys, particularly women entrepreneurs, we developed a tone that balances boldness with genuine relatability. The chemistry between Tamannaah and Diana and the entire cast became the cornerstone of our storytelling, bringing nuance and depth to the narrative and their characters. Together, with the support of our remarkable crew, we have created this wonderful, vibrant world, and we cannot wait to bring this to viewers in India and across the world."